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Sector-
Open-
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Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
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Book Value-
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Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
8
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.63
5.57
3.49
Net Worth
15.63
9.57
7.49
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,281.5
|45.8
|3,13,384.93
|2,094
|0.69
|34,783
|350.03
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
198.95
|14.69
|2,48,359.77
|4,659.74
|2.01
|37,916.21
|137.54
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,131.9
|27.72
|1,15,463.77
|-143.48
|0.18
|15,935.07
|520.83
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
174.75
|19.59
|72,180.93
|1,679.51
|1.34
|30,813.45
|140.89
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
709.1
|21.46
|58,459.59
|891.57
|0.56
|10,826.47
|228.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Bina Gupta
Executive Director & MD
Onkar Nath Gupta
Executive Director & CFO
Vinamra Gupta
Executive Director
Tanvi Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Saurav Dubey
Independent Non Exe. Director
Siddhant Sahu
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Siddharth Tiwari
7/41 A Basement Basant Tower,
Tilak Nagar Swarup Nagar,
Uttar Pradesh - 208002
Tel: 0512 2540020
Website: http://www.anubhavpole.com
Email: cs@anubhavpole.com
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Summary
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Reports by Anubhav Plast Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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