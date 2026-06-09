Aqylon Nexus Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.37
25.37
34.94
34.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.81
-14.49
-134.6
-113.33
Net Worth
-11.44
10.88
-99.66
-78.39
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.3
2.36
2.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
15.62
15.62
Total Liabilities
-11.44
12.18
-81.68
-60.41
Fixed Assets
14.43
35.24
100.34
120.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
3.72
3.72
Networking Capital
-54.14
-47.66
-185.95
-184.97
Inventories
0
0
2.71
2.71
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.01
1.76
0.57
0.57
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.4
9.34
9.14
9.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.44
-0.64
-2.88
-2.93
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-64.11
-58.12
-195.49
-194.35
Cash
28.28
24.61
0.22
0.09
Total Assets
-11.43
12.19
-81.67
-60.4
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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