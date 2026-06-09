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Aqylon Nexus Ltd Balance Sheet

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58.16
(0.69%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:14:55 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

25.37

25.37

34.94

34.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.81

-14.49

-134.6

-113.33

Net Worth

-11.44

10.88

-99.66

-78.39

Minority Interest

Debt

0

1.3

2.36

2.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

15.62

15.62

Total Liabilities

-11.44

12.18

-81.68

-60.41

Fixed Assets

14.43

35.24

100.34

120.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

3.72

3.72

Networking Capital

-54.14

-47.66

-185.95

-184.97

Inventories

0

0

2.71

2.71

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.01

1.76

0.57

0.57

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

10.4

9.34

9.14

9.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.44

-0.64

-2.88

-2.93

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-64.11

-58.12

-195.49

-194.35

Cash

28.28

24.61

0.22

0.09

Total Assets

-11.43

12.19

-81.67

-60.4

Sri Adhik. Bros. : related Articles

No Record Found

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