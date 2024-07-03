Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorEntertainment
Open₹57.76
Prev. Close₹57.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹57.76
Day's Low₹57.76
52 Week's High₹224.7
52 Week's Low₹39.26
Book Value₹-0.22
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,465.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
25.37
25.37
34.94
34.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-36.81
-14.49
-134.6
-113.33
Net Worth
-11.44
10.88
-99.66
-78.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
-1.13
57.48
137.71
yoy growth (%)
-100
-101.97
-58.25
27.77
Raw materials
0
1.13
2.97
11.59
As % of sales
0
100
5.17
8.42
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.09
-2.13
-4.65
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-24.88
-36.56
-44
7.25
Depreciation
-20.45
-23.14
-23.33
-19.47
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.06
0
-2.21
Working capital
-4.49
-34.05
-184.16
-4.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-101.97
-58.25
27.77
Op profit growth
5.19
-79.49
-112.12
11.48
EBIT growth
-8.09
-17.65
-228.08
1.46
Net profit growth
-32.29
-16.31
-974.27
2,025.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
6.11
2.76
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
6.11
2.76
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.5
0
0
0.31
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
507.5
|13.6
|19,982.06
|218.64
|2.47
|848.48
|312.6
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
111.09
|82.93
|10,673.29
|-180.9
|1.8
|1,886.7
|109.97
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
966.4
|46.04
|9,476.79
|120.8
|0
|1,487
|747.13
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
456.9
|39.97
|8,848.03
|74.33
|0
|238.27
|81.99
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
656.3
|38.83
|8,417.71
|59.06
|1.97
|103.93
|20.33
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Ravi Adhikari
Executive Director & MD
Kailasnath Adhikari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Latasha Jadhav
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ganesh Prasad Raut
Independent Non Exe. Director
Soundara Pandian
Independent Non Exe. Director
Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pritesh Rajgor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ms. Neha Vinod Kothari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhawna Saunkhiya
Adhikari Chambers 6th F Oberoi,
Complex New Link Rd Andheri(W),
Maharashtra - 400053
Tel: 91-22-40230000
Website: http://www.adhikaribrothers.com
Email: investorservices@adhikaribrothers.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com
Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com
Summary
Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited (SABTNL) was originally promoted in 1985 by Promoters, Gautam Adhikari and Markand Adhikari as a Partnership Firm under the name of Sri Adhikari Brothe...
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Reports by Aqylon Nexus Ltd
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