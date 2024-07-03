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Aqylon Nexus Ltd Share Price Live

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57.76
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:37:46 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.76
  • Day's High57.76
  • 52 Wk High224.7
  • Prev. Close57.76
  • Day's Low57.76
  • 52 Wk Low 39.26
  • Turnover (lac)0.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-0.22
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,465.55
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Aqylon Nexus Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

₹57.76

Prev. Close

₹57.76

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.28

Day's High

₹57.76

Day's Low

₹57.76

52 Week's High

₹224.7

52 Week's Low

₹39.26

Book Value

₹-0.22

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,465.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Aqylon Nexus Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2025

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13 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Jan 2026

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Aqylon Nexus Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Aqylon Nexus Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:44 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.33%

Non-Promoter- 31.51%

Institutions: 31.51%

Non-Institutions: 10.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Aqylon Nexus Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

25.37

25.37

34.94

34.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-36.81

-14.49

-134.6

-113.33

Net Worth

-11.44

10.88

-99.66

-78.39

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

-1.13

57.48

137.71

yoy growth (%)

-100

-101.97

-58.25

27.77

Raw materials

0

1.13

2.97

11.59

As % of sales

0

100

5.17

8.42

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.09

-2.13

-4.65

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.88

-36.56

-44

7.25

Depreciation

-20.45

-23.14

-23.33

-19.47

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.06

0

-2.21

Working capital

-4.49

-34.05

-184.16

-4.51

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-101.97

-58.25

27.77

Op profit growth

5.19

-79.49

-112.12

11.48

EBIT growth

-8.09

-17.65

-228.08

1.46

Net profit growth

-32.29

-16.31

-974.27

2,025.78

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

6.11

2.76

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

6.11

2.76

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.5

0

0

0.31

Aqylon Nexus Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

507.5

13.619,982.06218.642.47848.48312.6

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

111.09

82.9310,673.29-180.91.81,886.7109.97

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

966.4

46.049,476.79120.801,487747.13

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

456.9

39.978,848.0374.330238.2781.99

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

656.3

38.838,417.7159.061.97103.9320.33

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Aqylon Nexus Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Ravi Adhikari

Executive Director & MD

Kailasnath Adhikari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Latasha Jadhav

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ganesh Prasad Raut

Independent Non Exe. Director

Soundara Pandian

Independent Non Exe. Director

Umakanth Bhyravajoshyulu

Independent Non Exe. Director

Pritesh Rajgor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ms. Neha Vinod Kothari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhawna Saunkhiya

Registered Office

Adhikari Chambers 6th F Oberoi,

Complex New Link Rd Andheri(W),

Maharashtra - 400053

Tel: 91-22-40230000

Website: http://www.adhikaribrothers.com

Email: investorservices@adhikaribrothers.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com

Email: rnt.helpdesk@in.mpms.mufg.com

Summary

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Limited (SABTNL) was originally promoted in 1985 by Promoters, Gautam Adhikari and Markand Adhikari as a Partnership Firm under the name of Sri Adhikari Brothe...
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Reports by Aqylon Nexus Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Aqylon Nexus Ltd share price today?

The Aqylon Nexus Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹57.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Aqylon Nexus Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Aqylon Nexus Ltd is ₹1465.55 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Aqylon Nexus Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Aqylon Nexus Ltd is 0 and -257.93 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Aqylon Nexus Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Aqylon Nexus Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Aqylon Nexus Ltd is ₹39.26 and ₹224.7 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Aqylon Nexus Ltd?

Aqylon Nexus Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 217.15%, 3 Years at 597.79%, 1 Year at 1.94%, 6 Month at -59.72%, 3 Month at -44.09% and 1 Month at 12.16%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Aqylon Nexus Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Aqylon Nexus Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.33 %
Institutions - 31.51 %
Public - 10.16 %

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