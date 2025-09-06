AGM 29/09/2025 Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, September 29, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/09/2025) Submission of Proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Monday, September 29, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.09.2025) Submission of Voting Results of 30th AGM along with Scrutinizer Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:01.10.2025)