Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. June 14, 2025 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on July 14, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/06/2025) Gist of proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on July 14, 2025 Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on July 14, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.07.2025) Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2025)