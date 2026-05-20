|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|20 May 2026
|13 May 2026
|Aqylon Nexus Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve proposed acquisition/investment in a corporate entity including discussion and approval for execution/signing of the Term sheet and other related documents with the Target Company subject to such approvals consents and compliances as may be required under applicable laws and any other items with the permission of chairperson Outcome of Board Meeting held on Wednesday, 20th May 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Apr 2026
|3 Apr 2026
|Aqylon Nexus Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial result for the quarter and year ended March 31 2026 and any other items with the permission of chairperson. We wish to inform you that the aforesaid Board Meeting has been rescheduled and will now be held on Saturday 11th April 2026. (As Per NSE Announcement dated On :08.04.2026) Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.04.2026) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday 11 April 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.04.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Feb 2026
|2 Feb 2026
|Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone) of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 Financial Results for Quarter Ended 31st December, 2025 Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 31st December, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:11.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|6 Jan 2026
|1 Jan 2026
|Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/01/2026 inter alia to consider and approve proposal of stock split or any other items with the permission of chairperson Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., January 6, 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.01.2026)
|Board Meeting
|24 Nov 2025
|20 Nov 2025
|Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve name change of the Company altereation in object clause of the Comapny or any other items with the permission of chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e., November 24, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:24.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2025
|6 Nov 2025
|Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 and any other matter Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.11.2025) Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 13, 2025 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.11.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Oct 2025
|10 Oct 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on October 10, 2025
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2025
|11 Aug 2025
|Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2025 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair Outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, June 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Jun 2025
|11 Jun 2025
|Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Increase in Authorised Share Capital 2. Proposal for fund raising on preferential basis. 3. Approve draft notice and decide day date and place for EGM of the Company 4. Any other matters with the permission of the Chairperson and the majority of the directors present in the meeting. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. June 14, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.06.2025)
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