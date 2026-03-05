The Board of Directors has approved the sub-division/split of existing 1 (one) equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each, fully paid- up into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One Only) each, fully paid- up. The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/split of equity shares shall be decided after obtaining shareholders approval through a Postal Ballot. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Aqylon Nexus Ltd, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE AQYLON NEXUS LTD (530943) RECORD DATE 05.03.2026 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 05/03/2026 DR-833/2025-2026 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE416A01044 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/03/2026. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 19.02.2026) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20260219-10 dated February 19, 2026, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code AQYLON NEXUS LIMITED(530943) New ISIN No. INE416A01051 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 05-03-2026 (DR- 833/2025-2026) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.02.2026)