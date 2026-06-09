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ARC Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

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0.55
(-1.79%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:42:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

87.15

50.5

50.5

50.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.17

0.68

1.12

0.78

Net Worth

98.32

51.18

51.62

51.28

Minority Interest

Debt

0.58

16.09

14.76

25.16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

98.9

67.27

66.38

76.44

Fixed Assets

1.27

1.37

1.57

0.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.62

0.3

0.35

0.35

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

24.01

20.71

9.38

11.04

Inventories

23.84

23.24

11.55

9.82

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.05

1.24

1.28

3.19

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.57

0.48

1.11

0.87

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.09

-4.17

-2.55

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.44

-4.16

-0.39

-0.29

Cash

1.04

0.31

0.88

2.2

Total Assets

28.94

22.69

12.18

13.86

A R C Finance : related Articles

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