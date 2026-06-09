ARC Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
87.15
50.5
50.5
50.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.17
0.68
1.12
0.78
Net Worth
98.32
51.18
51.62
51.28
Minority Interest
Debt
0.58
16.09
14.76
25.16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
98.9
67.27
66.38
76.44
Fixed Assets
1.27
1.37
1.57
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.62
0.3
0.35
0.35
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
24.01
20.71
9.38
11.04
Inventories
23.84
23.24
11.55
9.82
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.05
1.24
1.28
3.19
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.57
0.48
1.11
0.87
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.09
-4.17
-2.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.44
-4.16
-0.39
-0.29
Cash
1.04
0.31
0.88
2.2
Total Assets
28.94
22.69
12.18
13.86
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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