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ARC Finance Ltd Share Price Live

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0.56
(0.00%)
Jun 9, 2026|03:12:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open0.56
  • Day's High0.56
  • 52 Wk High1.54
  • Prev. Close0.56
  • Day's Low0.55
  • 52 Wk Low 0.44
  • Turnover (lac)1.38
  • P/E56
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.13
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)48.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

ARC Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

₹0.56

Prev. Close

₹0.56

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.38

Day's High

₹0.56

Day's Low

₹0.55

52 Week's High

₹1.54

52 Week's Low

₹0.44

Book Value

₹1.13

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

48.8

P/E

56

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

ARC Finance Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2025

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26 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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18 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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4 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

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ARC Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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ARC Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:55 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 6.96%

Non-Promoter- 93.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 93.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

ARC Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

87.15

50.5

50.5

50.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.17

0.68

1.12

0.78

Net Worth

98.32

51.18

51.62

51.28

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.83

-58.62

6.82

1.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

ARC Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

870.9

31.995,42,218.364,839.50.6918,309.62165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,670.85

186.692,67,427.916.010.0946.7363.61

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

896.65

21.12,10,966.553,013.570.9612,302.04447.64

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICIAMC

3,233.8

48.461,59,833.32763.423.161,517.0184.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

229

222.331,51,211.9480.040.25134.7956.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ARC Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

Virendra Kr Soni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gopal Kumar Singh

Independent Non Exe. Director

Asis Banerjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

APARNA SHARMA

Executive Director & CFO

Somnath Chitrakar

Executive Director

Shikha Singhal

Company Secretary

Sweety Agarwal

Registered Office

18 Rabindra Sarani Room No 3,

Poddar Court Gate No 4,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-33-32589854

Website: http://www.arcfinance.in

Email: arcfinancelimited@gmail.com

Registrar Office

99 Stephen House,

6th Floor, 4 B B D Bag(E),

Kolkata-700002

Tel: 91-33-2201043/243015

Website: www.absconsulting.com

Email: info@absconsulting.com

Summary

ARC Finance Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies on March 23, 1982 as ARC Modellors & Services Limited. The name was changed to ARC Finance Limited dated 19th February, ...
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Reports by ARC Finance Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the ARC Finance Ltd share price today?

The ARC Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of ARC Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ARC Finance Ltd is ₹48.80 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of ARC Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ARC Finance Ltd is 56 and 0.49 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ARC Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ARC Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ARC Finance Ltd is ₹0.44 and ₹1.54 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of ARC Finance Ltd?

ARC Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.86%, 3 Years at 7.56%, 1 Year at -63.64%, 6 Month at -17.65%, 3 Month at 1.82% and 1 Month at -5.08%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ARC Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ARC Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 6.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 93.03 %

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