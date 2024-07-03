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SectorFinance
Open₹0.56
Prev. Close₹0.56
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.38
Day's High₹0.56
Day's Low₹0.55
52 Week's High₹1.54
52 Week's Low₹0.44
Book Value₹1.13
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)48.8
P/E56
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
87.15
50.5
50.5
50.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.17
0.68
1.12
0.78
Net Worth
98.32
51.18
51.62
51.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.83
-58.62
6.82
1.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
870.9
|31.99
|5,42,218.36
|4,839.5
|0.69
|18,309.62
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,670.85
|186.69
|2,67,427.9
|16.01
|0.09
|46.73
|63.61
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
896.65
|21.1
|2,10,966.55
|3,013.57
|0.96
|12,302.04
|447.64
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd
ICICIAMC
3,233.8
|48.46
|1,59,833.32
|763.42
|3.16
|1,517.01
|84.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
229
|222.33
|1,51,211.94
|80.04
|0.25
|134.79
|56.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
Virendra Kr Soni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gopal Kumar Singh
Independent Non Exe. Director
Asis Banerjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
APARNA SHARMA
Executive Director & CFO
Somnath Chitrakar
Executive Director
Shikha Singhal
Company Secretary
Sweety Agarwal
18 Rabindra Sarani Room No 3,
Poddar Court Gate No 4,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-33-32589854
Website: http://www.arcfinance.in
Email: arcfinancelimited@gmail.com
99 Stephen House,
6th Floor, 4 B B D Bag(E),
Kolkata-700002
Tel: 91-33-2201043/243015
Website: www.absconsulting.com
Email: info@absconsulting.com
Summary
ARC Finance Limited was originally incorporated with the Registrar of Companies on March 23, 1982 as ARC Modellors & Services Limited. The name was changed to ARC Finance Limited dated 19th February, ...
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Reports by ARC Finance Ltd
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