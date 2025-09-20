AGM 20/09/2025 Outcome of the 3rd/2025-26 Board Meeting held on 26th August, 2025. Proceedings of the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 20.09.2025) Declaration of Voting Result under Regulation 44(3) of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.09.2025)