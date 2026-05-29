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ARC Finance Ltd Board Meeting

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0.56
(-3.45%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

A R C Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202618 May 2026
Audited Results ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 (Listing Regulation ), We would like to inform you that the meeting of Board of Director of M/s. ARC Finance Limited scheduled to be held on 29th May,2026 Friday at 02.30 P.M.
Board Meeting10 Feb 20262 Feb 2026
ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended as on 31.12.2025. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 10th February, 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:10.02.2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.09.2025 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th November, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:13.11.2025)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202522 Aug 2025
ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Director Report and annexures thereof Notice of AGM and other matters. Outcome of the 3rd/2025-26 Board Meeting held on 26th August, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2025)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202526 Jul 2025
ARC Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of 2nd/2025-26 Board Meeting to be held on 8th August 2025 for the quarter ended on 30th June 2025. Regulation 30 of SEBI Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2025)

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