Artillegence Bio-Innovations Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

ARTILLEGENCE BIO-INNOVATIONS LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:- March 2010 March 2009 Profit before Tax 38429.22 95615.15 Less: Income Tax Paid - 718.00 Less: Fringe Benefit Tax 773.00 - Profit after Tax 37656.22 94897.15 Balance being Profit/(Loss) brought Forward from Previous Year 131557.90 36660.75 Balance being Profit/(Loss) carried Over to Balance Sheet 169214.12 131557.90