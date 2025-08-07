|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|1 Sep 2025
|5 Aug 2025
|AGM 01/09/2025 Date of 46th Annual General Meeting of the Company is fixed to be held on Monday, 1st September 2025 at 15:30 Hrs. (IST) and Register of members and share transfer books will be remain closed from Tuesday, 26th August 2025 to Monday, 1st September 2025 - enclosed. Notice of 46th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for FY 2024-25 - enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :07.08.2025) Gist of proceedings of the 46th Annual General Meeting held on 1st September 2025 - Enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2025) Voting results and Scrutinizer report of 46th Annual General Meeting held on 1st September 2025 - Enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2025)
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IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.