AGM 01/09/2025 Date of 46th Annual General Meeting of the Company is fixed to be held on Monday, 1st September 2025 at 15:30 Hrs. (IST) and Register of members and share transfer books will be remain closed from Tuesday, 26th August 2025 to Monday, 1st September 2025 - enclosed. Notice of 46th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for FY 2024-25 - enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :07.08.2025) Gist of proceedings of the 46th Annual General Meeting held on 1st September 2025 - Enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/09/2025) Voting results and Scrutinizer report of 46th Annual General Meeting held on 1st September 2025 - Enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2025)