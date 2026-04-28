Board Meeting 28 Apr 2026 14 Apr 2026

Artson Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/04/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th April 2026 to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Financial Results (AFR) for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026. Further in terms of the Tata Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Corporate Disclosure Practices (the Code) please be informed that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from 23rd March 2026 till 48 hours of the public announcement of the aforesaid AFR. Audited financial statements for 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2026 - details enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/04/2026)

Board Meeting 25 Mar 2026 25 Mar 2026

In compliance with R 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we inform that, Board of Directors at their meeting held today inter alia approved the following, based on recommendations of NRC, as may be applicable: 1. Appointment of Mr. Neeraj Agrawal as Additional Director (Non-Executive). 2. Re-appointment of Mr. Jyotisman Dasgupta as Independent Director. 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Shashank Jha as Whole-Time Director. 4. Approved the Notice of Postal Ballot Notice for obtaining shareholders approval for the Special businesses as mentioned therein. 5. In-principal approval to avail loan / conversion of payable to loan, up to an amount of Rs. 10.00 Crores from Tata Projects Limited, Holding Company. Details if any required, will be intimated upon finalization of the terms with the Holding Company. Further, the details/disclosures required under R 30 of the SEBI LODR, read with Schedule III thereto and the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dt 9.9.15 (SEBI Circulars) are enclosed.

Board Meeting 13 Jan 2026 9 Jan 2026

Quarterly Results Artson Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, 13th January 2026 to consider and approve, inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results (UFR) for the third quarter ended 31st December 2025. Further, in terms of the Tata Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Corporate Disclosure Practices (the Code), please be informed that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from 23rd December 2025 till 48 hours of the public announcement of the aforesaid UFR. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, 13th January 2026, inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) for the third quarter ended 31st December 2025, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. The UFR is enclosed and being made available on the Companys website www.artson.net. The Board meeting commenced at 13:45 Hrs. (IST) and concluded at 15.50 Hrs. (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2026)

Board Meeting 1 Nov 2025 1 Nov 2025

In compliance with Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., Saturday, 1st November 2025, inter alia considered and approved the proposal for entering into a Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Malabar Cements Limited (MCL), Kochi. Further, the details as required under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/0155 dated 11th November 2024, SEBI Master Circular SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/P/2023/120 dated 11th July 2023, SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFDPoD1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated 13th July 2023, and SEBI circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September 2015 are enclosed.

Board Meeting 16 Oct 2025 9 Oct 2025

Artson Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/10/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 16th October 2025 to consider and approve inter alia the Un-audited Financial Results (UFR) for the second quarter ended 30th September 2025. Further in terms of the Tata Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading and Code of Corporate Disclosure Practices (the Code) please be informed that the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is closed from 23rd September 2025 till 48 hours of the public announcement of the aforesaid UFR. - details enclosed. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., Thursday, 16th October 2025, inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results (UFR) for the second quarter ended 30th September 2025, along with the Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report. The UFR is enclosed and being made available on the Companys website www.artson.net. The Board meeting commenced at 15:00 Hrs. (IST) and concluded at 17.35 Hrs. (IST). - details enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 16.10.2025)

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2025 14 Jul 2025