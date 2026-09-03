Board Meeting 3 Sep 2026 31 Aug 2026

Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. To consider and fix day, date, time for holding the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company and approve the notice of the same; 2. To consider and fix the date for closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books for the purpose of AGM; 3. To appoint scrutinizer to conduct e-voting and poll process of AGM of the company; 4. To approve notice of 36th Annual General Meeting and the Directors Report along with all necessary annexures thereof, for the Financial Year ended March 31st, 2026; 5. To consider and discuss any other routine matter or business of the company Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, September 03rd, 2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 03.09.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2026 5 Aug 2026

Arur Footwear Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/08/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30.06.2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 11/08/2026 has been revised to 14/08/2026 The Board Meeting to be held on 11/08/2026 has been revised to 14/08/2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 06.08.2026) outcome of the board meeting held on 14.08.2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2026)

Board Meeting 17 Jul 2026 17 Jul 2026

CONTINUATION OF APPOINTMENT OF MR. MAYANK AHUJA (DIN: 10388943) AS AN ADDITIONAL DIRECTOR (EXECUTIVE, NON-INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR)

Board Meeting 28 May 2026 22 May 2026

Arur Footwear Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28 May 2026 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 10 Feb 2026

SR Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial results of the Company and take on record the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2025 and other businesses (if any). Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13.02.2026 (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 11 Nov 2025

SR Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2025 and to transact other businesses if any. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2025 outcome of board meeting held on 14.11.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14.11.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025