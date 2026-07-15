Arvaya Healthcare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.53
0.39
0.51
0.95
Net Worth
3.53
3.39
3.51
3.95
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.06
0.08
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.53
3.45
3.59
3.95
Fixed Assets
0
0.4
0.76
0.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.13
0.38
0.2
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.03
0.03
0.03
Networking Capital
0.7
1.02
0.98
1.16
Inventories
0
0.05
0.04
0.07
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.08
0.09
0.08
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.76
0.93
0.89
1.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.04
-0.04
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.04
0
0
Cash
2.71
1.63
1.62
1.91
Total Assets
3.54
3.46
3.59
3.95
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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