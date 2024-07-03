Invest wise with Expert advice
No Record Found
No Record Found
SectorTrading
Open₹99.1
Prev. Close₹94.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹99.1
Day's Low₹99.1
52 Week's High₹94.39
52 Week's Low₹24.15
Book Value₹12.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)475.9
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
3
3
3
3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.53
0.39
0.51
0.95
Net Worth
3.53
3.39
3.51
3.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.4
0.49
0.39
0.43
yoy growth (%)
-18.13
23.74
-9.2
-66.95
Raw materials
-0.29
-0.31
-0.25
-0.3
As % of sales
73.18
64.88
63.36
69.62
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.17
-0.16
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.05
-0.08
-0.11
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.06
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.22
-0.42
0.02
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.13
23.74
-9.2
-66.95
Op profit growth
7.32
-2.01
-10.67
-2.56
EBIT growth
62.67
-31.64
-31.3
-8.51
Net profit growth
64.65
-33.08
-28.93
-12.97
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,187.95
|374.61
|4,31,308.65
|343.56
|0.04
|6,810.08
|574.89
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,100.1
|349.24
|49,939.21
|51.97
|0.02
|275.17
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,220.4
|45.4
|42,836.04
|524.31
|0.71
|1,713.16
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
282.85
|17.87
|22,112.49
|288.55
|2.12
|19,587.44
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
475
|79.56
|15,486.15
|64.47
|0.63
|607.65
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashok Kumar Patwari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ashim Kumar Patawari
Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer
Salil Shetty
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Dhavalkumar Pravinkumar Mashru
Chairman & Managing Director
KAUSHAL UTTAM SHAH
Independent Non Exe. Director
Brijesh Jugalkishor Biyani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rahul Ravindra Mayur
Company Secretary
guinea Agrawal
Additional Director
BIDARI ANILKUMAR
Unit No 408 3rd Flr Royal,
Miraj Arcade Laxmi MarketMiraj,
Maharashtra - 416410
Tel: 91-361-2512313
Website: http://www.bijoyhans.net
Email: ash_ashim@yahoo.co.in
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
Bijoy Hans Limited was incorporated on March 26, 1985 based at Guwahati, Assam. The Company is engaged in the business of Pharmaceutical, Medical and Cosmetics Goods.There was a change in the control...
Read More
Reports by Arvaya Healthcare Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.