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Arvaya Healthcare Ltd Share Price Live

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99.1
(4.99%)
Jul 15, 2026|09:31:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99.1
  • Day's High99.1
  • 52 Wk High94.39
  • Prev. Close94.39
  • Day's Low99.1
  • 52 Wk Low 24.15
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)475.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Arvaya Healthcare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

₹99.1

Prev. Close

₹94.39

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.03

Day's High

₹99.1

Day's Low

₹99.1

52 Week's High

₹94.39

52 Week's Low

₹24.15

Book Value

₹12.07

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

475.9

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Arvaya Healthcare Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jul, 2025

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28 Jul 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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6 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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2 Feb 2026

12:00 AM

EGM

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Arvaya Healthcare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Arvaya Healthcare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

15 Jul, 2026|06:19 PM
Mar-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.14%

Foreign: 0.14%

Indian: 30.47%

Non-Promoter- 69.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 69.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Arvaya Healthcare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

3

3

3

3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.53

0.39

0.51

0.95

Net Worth

3.53

3.39

3.51

3.95

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.4

0.49

0.39

0.43

yoy growth (%)

-18.13

23.74

-9.2

-66.95

Raw materials

-0.29

-0.31

-0.25

-0.3

As % of sales

73.18

64.88

63.36

69.62

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.17

-0.16

-0.18

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.05

-0.08

-0.11

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.06

-0.08

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.22

-0.42

0.02

-0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.13

23.74

-9.2

-66.95

Op profit growth

7.32

-2.01

-10.67

-2.56

EBIT growth

62.67

-31.64

-31.3

-8.51

Net profit growth

64.65

-33.08

-28.93

-12.97

View Ratios

No Record Found

Arvaya Healthcare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,187.95

374.614,31,308.65343.560.046,810.08574.89

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

1,100.1

349.2449,939.2151.970.02275.1742.62

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

1,220.4

45.442,836.04524.310.711,713.1698.55

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

282.85

17.8722,112.49288.552.1219,587.4467.83

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

475

79.5615,486.1564.470.63607.6542.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Arvaya Healthcare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashok Kumar Patwari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ashim Kumar Patawari

Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer

Salil Shetty

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Dhavalkumar Pravinkumar Mashru

Chairman & Managing Director

KAUSHAL UTTAM SHAH

Independent Non Exe. Director

Brijesh Jugalkishor Biyani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rahul Ravindra Mayur

Company Secretary

guinea Agrawal

Additional Director

BIDARI ANILKUMAR

Registered Office

Unit No 408 3rd Flr Royal,

Miraj Arcade Laxmi MarketMiraj,

Maharashtra - 416410

Tel: 91-361-2512313

Website: http://www.bijoyhans.net

Email: ash_ashim@yahoo.co.in

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

Bijoy Hans Limited was incorporated on March 26, 1985 based at Guwahati, Assam. The Company is engaged in the business of Pharmaceutical, Medical and Cosmetics Goods.There was a change in the control...
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Reports by Arvaya Healthcare Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Arvaya Healthcare Ltd share price today?

The Arvaya Healthcare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹99.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arvaya Healthcare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arvaya Healthcare Ltd is ₹475.90 Cr. as of 15 Jul ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arvaya Healthcare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arvaya Healthcare Ltd is 0 and 7.82 as of 15 Jul ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arvaya Healthcare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arvaya Healthcare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arvaya Healthcare Ltd is ₹24.15 and ₹94.39 as of 15 Jul ‘26

What is the CAGR of Arvaya Healthcare Ltd?

Arvaya Healthcare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.69%, 3 Years at 59.87%, 1 Year at 290.85%, 6 Month at 88.40%, 3 Month at 70.90% and 1 Month at 55.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arvaya Healthcare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arvaya Healthcare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 30.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 69.38 %

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