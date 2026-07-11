Board Meeting 11 Jul 2026 6 Jul 2026

Bijoy Hans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve Acquisition of Sushodha Institute of Gastroenterology Private Limited and approval of Material Related Party Transactions with Mr. Bidari Kotresh Anilkumar. 2. To consider and evaluate a proposal for issuance of equity shares on a preferential basis for consideration other than cash (share swap). 3. To constitute Right Issue Committee of a Company. 4. To consider proposal to issue securities to the existing shareholders of the Company on Rights Basis as may be permitted under applicable law subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required. 5. To consider the approval for the postal ballot process and related actions. As per attached Outcome. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 11.07.2026)

Board Meeting 4 Jul 2026 30 Jun 2026

Bijoy Hans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/07/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Mr. Bidari Kotresh Anilkumar as an Additional Director (Executive) designated as Executive Director of the Company. Based on the recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee, approved the appointment of Mr. Bidari Kotresh Anilkumar (DIN: 06624790) as an Additional Director designated as Executive Director of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.07.2026)

Board Meeting 28 May 2026 21 May 2026

Bijoy Hans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve To consider & approve the Audited Financial Statements (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2026 along with the Auditors Report thereon. Due to minor inadvertent error the company is filing with Corrigendum for Audited Financials Results for 31st March 2025. Resignation of CA Ashlesh Parnawar as Internal Auditor and appointment of M/s. G. K. Vora & Co. as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2026-27. 1. Approved Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026. The said Audited Financial Results prepared in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) together with the Auditors Report are enclosed herewith. 2. The Board of Directors of the Company took note of the resignation of Mr. Aslesh Ramchandra Parannawar, Chartered Accountant (Membership No.:130228) as the Internal Auditor of the Company with effect from 20th April, 2026. 3. The Board of Directors of the Company based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, has approved the appointment of M/s. G K Vora & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 163371W), as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2026-27 pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. (As per BSE announcement dated on : 28.05.2026) Due to minor inadvertent error the company is filing Corrigendum for 31st March 2026 Corrigendum of the minor error in the EPS of the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the F.Y. 2025-26. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:03.06.2026)

Board Meeting 28 Apr 2026 28 Apr 2026

Adoption & Constitution of TCWG Committee along with its Policy.

Board Meeting 17 Mar 2026 12 Mar 2026

Bijoy Hans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/03/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board of Directors of the Company to be held on 17 March 2026 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions read with Schedule III of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), as amended from time to time, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, March 17, 2026 convened at shorter notice and commenced at 3:00 P.M. and concluded at 5:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:17.03.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Mar 2026 6 Mar 2026

Inter-alia, 1. To consider and approve the proposal for withdrawal of the new name of the Company i.e. Arvaya Healthtech Limited that was earlier approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairsthrough RUN Application vide its SRN AC1508469 and subsequently by the members in the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 25th February, 2026 in view of the revised strategic business decisions of the management, and to authorize the Board of Directors to take necessary actions and make requisite filings with the concerned authorities to give effect to the same. 2. The Board will consider the proposal to change the existing name of the Company from Bijoy Hans Limited to Arvaya Healthcare Limited or Arvaya Healthcare and Wellness Limited, subject to the approval of the Registrar of Companies and other applicable authorities, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder. The proposed change of name is intended to better reflect the Companys evolving business activities, vision, and long-term objectives. In this regard, the Board will also consider making an application for reservation of the proposed name through the RUN (Reserve Unique Name) service with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. 3. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of the Board meeting held on 11 March 2026 for the following business: 1. Withdrawal of Arvaya Healthtech Limited as Name of the Company. 2. Approval for proposed change in the name of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.03.2026)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2026 1 Mar 2026

Bijoy Hans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Request received as per our earlier intimation dated 24th February 2026 from Mr. Ashok Patwari Mr. Ashim Patwari Mrs. Sushila Devi Patwari & Ms. Shweta Patwari who are presently classified as part of Promoter and Promoter Group of the Company for reclassification to public category. 1.Allotment of 4,05,21,836 Equity Shares at an issue price of Rs. 12.50 per share on a Preferential basis. 2.Reclassification from Promoter/Promoter Group to the Public category in compliance with Regulation 30 read with Regulation 31A (8) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations.). (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 04.03.2026)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2026 7 Feb 2026

Bijoy Hans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31 December 2025 along with other agenda as enclosed. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31 December 2025 adopted in the meeting held on 13 February 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2026)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2026 6 Feb 2026

Independent Directors meeting outcome held on 6 February 2026

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2026 31 Jan 2026

Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bijoy Hans Limited (Company) held today i.e. Saturday, January 31, 2026 at Unit No 408 Third Floor Royal Miraj Arcade, Laxmi Market Miraj Shrikant Chowk, Sangli, Miraj - 416410 Maharashtra

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2025 29 Oct 2025

Quarterly Results & Increase in Authorised Capital Inter alia, to consider and approve:- 1. Consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by the Company, by way of issuance of Equity Shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares/ fully or partly convertible debentures or by way of a composite issue of non-convertible debentures and warrants entitling the warrant holder(s) to apply for equity shares, or any other eligible securities through inter alia, a private placement (including one or more qualified institutions placements) or further public issue of equity/ debt securities, preferential issue or a rights issue or through any other permissible mode under applicable laws and/ or combination thereof, pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 and subject to other applicable rules, regulations and guidelines of Securities and Exchange Board of India. 2. To consider and approve increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company and consequential alteration in the Memorandum of Association. 3. To consider & approve the standalone unaudited financial results as recommended by the audit committee for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025 along with the limited review report. Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Bijoy Hans Limited (the Company) in accordance with Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulation) To consider and approve the Alteration of MOA and AOA of the company Increase in Authorized Share Capital of the Company from the present Rs. 10,00,00,000 (Rupees Ten crores) to Rs. 60,00,00,000 (Rupees Sixty crores) subject to approval of members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2025) Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.11.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2025 19 Sep 2025

Bijoy Hans Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/09/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider & approve the voluntary delisting of the Companys equity shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange (CSE). 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 26 th September, 2025 has discussed & approved proposal for voluntary delisting of equity shares of the company from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE) subject to necessary approvals as per applicable provisions of SEBI (Delisting of Equity Shares) Regulations, 2021 as amended from time to time where no exit opportunity is required to be provided to the shareholders of the Company. The Company will continue to remain listed on BSE Limited which has nationwide trading terminals. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 26/09/2025)

Board Meeting 28 Jul 2025 21 Jul 2025