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Arvaya Healthcare Ltd EGM

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99.1
(4.99%)
Jul 15, 2026|09:31:00 PM

Bijoy Hans CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/07/2025calendar-icon
15/07/2026calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM2 Feb 202625 Feb 2026
Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 25th of February, 2026 through Video conferencing. Letter sent to the shareholders under regulation 36 of SEBI LODR, 2015. (As per BSE announcement dated on :04.02.2026) Outcome of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 25 February 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.02.2026) Scrutinizers Report submitted by PCS Chinmay Lele dated 26 February 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/02/2026)
EGM4 Nov 202528 Nov 2025
Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Bijoy Hans Limited (the Company) in accordance with Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulation). Corrigendum for the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28th November, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:24.11.2025) Proceedings of 1st EOGM of F.Y. 2025-26 held on 28th November, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.11.2025)

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