|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 Feb 2026
|25 Feb 2026
|Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 25th of February, 2026 through Video conferencing. Letter sent to the shareholders under regulation 36 of SEBI LODR, 2015. (As per BSE announcement dated on :04.02.2026) Outcome of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 25 February 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:25.02.2026) Scrutinizers Report submitted by PCS Chinmay Lele dated 26 February 2026. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/02/2026)
|EGM
|4 Nov 2025
|28 Nov 2025
|Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Bijoy Hans Limited (the Company) in accordance with Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulation). Corrigendum for the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28th November, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:24.11.2025) Proceedings of 1st EOGM of F.Y. 2025-26 held on 28th November, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.11.2025)
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