Outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Bijoy Hans Limited (the Company) in accordance with Regulation 29 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 (Listing Regulation). Corrigendum for the 1st Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 28th November, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:24.11.2025) Proceedings of 1st EOGM of F.Y. 2025-26 held on 28th November, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 28.11.2025)