To the Members of
ECOFINITY ATOMIX LIMITED
(Formerly Named as Aryavan Enterprise Limited)
REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
OPINION
We have audited the standalone financial statements of ECOFINITY ATOMIX LIMITED ("the Company")(Formerly Named As Aryavan Enterprise Limited), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes In Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and its profits and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
BASIS OF OPINION:
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.
We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
KEY AUDIT MATTERS:
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
On the basis of audit procedures carried out and discussion with the management, we determined that there are following matters which are to be classified as Key Audit Matters for current financial year:
|The Key Audit Matter
|How the matter was addressed in our audit
|1. Investment in Partnership firm
|During the year, the Company invested Rs.6.00 crore in a partnership firm engaged in the manufacturing of chemicals, acquiring a 60% share in the firm during the year. As at reporting date, the carrying value of this investment stood at Rs.6.42 crore, representing approximately 34.5% of the Companys total assets of Rs.18.59 crore. The investment is accounted for using the equity method in accordance with Ind AS 28 Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures, considering the Companys significant influence over the partnership firm.
|• Reviewing the partnership agreement to assess the nature and extent of control or significant influence.
|The determination of significant influence, the application of the equity method, and the assessment of the carrying amount of the investment involve significant management judgment, including evaluation of the investees financial performance, future prospects, and potential impairment indicators. Given the materiality of the investment and the complexity of the accounting treatment under Ind AS, this matter was considered to be of most significance in our audit.
|• Evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting treatment under Ind AS 28.
|• Obtaining and reviewing the financial statements of the partnership firm to verify the Companys share of profit/loss and changes in net assets.
|• Assessing the reasonableness of managements assumptions used in determining the carrying value and evaluating indicators of impairment under Ind AS 36.
|• Verifying the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements regarding the investment, including its nature, valuation basis, and associated risks.
INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON:
The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.
Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.
This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.
• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.
• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in
(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and
(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS:
1. As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by The Central Government of India in term of section 143 (11) of The Companies Act, 2013, we enclose in the Annexure-A hereto a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said order, to the extent applicable the company.
2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:
a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;
b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;
c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, Standalone the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity & the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;
d) In our opinion, aforesaid Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity & the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act;
e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of subsection (2) of section 164 of Act;
f) With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure-B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;
g) With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:
i. The Company did not have any litigations pending as at the end of the financial year which may impact its financial position on final disposal of the respective matters.
ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.
iii. As at 31st March, 2025 there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.
iv. Management Representation:
a. The Management of the Company has represented to us that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.
b. The management of the Company has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.
c. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and provided in clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material mis-statement.
v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.
vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the period ended March 31, 2025 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The company has not provided audit trail records for the entire period ended on March 31, 2025. In the absence of audit trail records, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software was enabled and operated throughout the period for all relevant transactions in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with. Since the company has not provided audit trail records we are unable to comment on whether audit trail has been preserved by the company as per statutory requirement of record retention or not.
3. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:
Based on the information and explanations provided to us, we are of the opinion that the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current financial year complies with the provisions of Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, read in conjunction with Schedule V. The remuneration remains within the prescribed limits under the aforementioned section and schedule. Furthermore, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not specified any additional disclosures under Section 197(16) of the Act that require our comments..
ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of ECOFINITY ATOMIX LIMITED ("the Company")(Formerly Named As Aryavan Enterprise Limited) on the Standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2025:
In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given to us by the management of the company and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company during the course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we further report that:
i. In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment:
a) Maintenance of Records:
i. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.
ii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company did not hold any Intangible asset.
b) As explained to us, the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification adopted by the company has physically verified the property, plant & equipment. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification or have been reported to us.
c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, the company did not hold any immovable properties in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.
d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant & equipment during the year.
ii. In respect of its Inventories:
a) As explained to us, the company primarily engages in trading activities under the "bill-to, ship-to" model. Consequently, it has not held any inventory at its own premises during the year. Any inventory reflected, if at all, pertains to goods procured from suppliers and subsequently sold to customers on an approval basis.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year hence this clause is not applicable to the Company.
iii. Investments/Guarantee/Security/Loans/Advances Granted:
a) As informed to us, during the year the Company has granted interest bearing loans and also had made investment in Partnership firm, the details of which are given below:
(Amount Rs. In Lacs)
|Sr. Particulars No.
|Loans Amount (Rs. In Lakhs)
|Investments Amount (Rs. In Lakhs)
|A. Aggregate amount granted /provided during the year:
|Others -Including Related Parties Loans
|216.51
|600.00
|B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases:
|Others -Including Related Parties Loans
|281.14
|642.25
*For related parties transactions and balances during the year refer note 27 to Standalone financial statement.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties during the year.
c) As informed to us and in our opinion, the terms and conditions of loans & advances granted in the nature of loans during the year are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the company.
d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not stipulated any schedule for repayment of the loans. Also, there is no default in repayment of loan and payment of interest by the party.
e) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there was no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.
f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not stipulated any schedule for repayment of the loans. However, as explained to us, no loan or advances
in the nature of loan granted by the Company against which demand was made from the party, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans were granted to settle the amounts against which demands were made from the same party.
g) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand during the year where no terms or period of repayments have been specified to promoter, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013;
iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of any loans, investments, guarantees and securities, as applicable.
v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73,74,75 & 76 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder during the year and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.
vi. As per information and explanations given to us, the company is not required to maintain the cost records and accounts as prescribed by The Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.
vii. In respect of Statutory Dues:
a) As per the information & explanations furnished to us, in our opinion the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues of T.D.S., GST, Professional Tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it. There has been no outstanding as at 31st March, 2025 of undisputed liabilities outstanding for more than six months except as follows:
|Sr. No. Name of the Act
|Nature of Dues
|Amount (Rs. In Lacs)
|Period to Which Amount Relates
|1. Income Tax
|Tax Deducted at Source Outstanding
|0.30/-
|F.Y. 2017-18
|
2. Act, 1961
|Demand. (Late Fees)
|0.11/-
|F.Y. 2014-15
b) According to information and explanations given to us and so far as appears from our examination of books of account, there were no statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March, 2025 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute
viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and so far as appears from our examination of books of account and other records as applicable and produced before us by the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.
ix. In respect of Loans & Other Borrowings:
a) The company has not availed any loans from banks or financial institutions and hence clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order relating to defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest thereon is not applicable to the company.
b) The company has not availed any loans from banks or financial institutions and hence clause 3(ix)(b) of the Order relating to the company being declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution is not applicable to the company.
c) The company has not raised any new term loan during the year and hence reporting as per clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company for the year, company has not availed any loan and hence reporting as per clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.
e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds during the year from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, if any and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company.
f) According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, if any and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.
x. In respect of moneys raised by issue of securities:
a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has utilized funds raised by way of preferential allotment or private placement of shares during the year for the purpose for which they were raised.
xi. In respect of Frauds and Whistle Blower Complaints:
a) According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported to us by the management during the year.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.
c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints from any party during the year.
xii. As the company is not the Nidhi Company, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.
xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for related party transactions and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the applicable Accounting Standards.
xiv. In respect of Internal Audit:
a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.
b) We have held discussions with the internal auditor of the Company for the year under audit and considered their observations in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.
xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or persons connected with them and hence clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it during the year.
xvi. In respect of Registration Under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934/CIC:
a) As the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934), clause (xvi)(a) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.
b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and clause (xvi)(b) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.
c) As the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, clause (xvi)(c) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.
d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of its group, clause (xvi)(c) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.
xvii. The Company has neither incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit nor in the immediately preceding financial year.
xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause xviii of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable.
xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, financial position of the company as at the year end, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
xx. Provision under section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 by addition of the second proviso to sub-section (5) is not applicable to the Company since the company does not fall under the criteria of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence this clause is not applicable to the company.
xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.
ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT [REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(f) UNDER "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE]
FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2025
Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")
We have audited the internal financial controls with regard to financial statements over financial reporting of ECOFINITY ATOMIX LIMITED ("the Company")(Formerly Named As Aryavan Enterprise Limited) as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls with regard to financial statements over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with regard to financial statements over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with regard to financial statements over financial reporting.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that
(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;
(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and
(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with regard to financial statements over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were commensurate with the nature of the business of the company and operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
|PLACE: AHMEDABAD
|FOR AND ON BEHALF OF
|DATED: 30th MAY, 2024
|S N D K & ASSOCIATES LLP,
|CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS,
|FIRM REG. NO. W100060
|KISHAN KANANI
|PARTNER
|M. No.192347
|UDIN: 25192347BMNTLG3638
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