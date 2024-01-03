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Asian Bearing Ltd Balance Sheet

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

15.07

15.07

15.07

15.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-69.19

-68.77

-68.5

-68.17

Net Worth

-54.12

-53.7

-53.43

-53.1

Minority Interest

Debt

44.08

43.46

42.74

42.27

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-10.04

-10.24

-10.69

-10.83

Fixed Assets

6.65

6.65

6.65

6.65

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-16.74

-16.91

-17.48

-17.49

Inventories

1.61

1.61

1.61

1.61

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-19.07

-19.24

-19.81

-19.82

Cash

0.06

0.03

0.14

0.02

Total Assets

-10.03

-10.23

-10.69

-10.82

Asian Bearing Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

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