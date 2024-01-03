Asian Bearing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
15.07
15.07
15.07
15.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-69.19
-68.77
-68.5
-68.17
Net Worth
-54.12
-53.7
-53.43
-53.1
Minority Interest
Debt
44.08
43.46
42.74
42.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-10.04
-10.24
-10.69
-10.83
Fixed Assets
6.65
6.65
6.65
6.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-16.74
-16.91
-17.48
-17.49
Inventories
1.61
1.61
1.61
1.61
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-19.07
-19.24
-19.81
-19.82
Cash
0.06
0.03
0.14
0.02
Total Assets
-10.03
-10.23
-10.69
-10.82
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.