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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
15.07
15.07
15.07
15.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-69.19
-68.77
-68.5
-68.17
Net Worth
-54.12
-53.7
-53.43
-53.1
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
116.9
|62.85
|1,23,381.43
|226.62
|0.48
|3,074.04
|36.23
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
36,760.35
|46.92
|1,08,419.65
|532.1
|1.39
|4,885.6
|4,753.7
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,054.15
|62.41
|60,868.92
|156.2
|0.21
|3,746.62
|94.33
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,381.4
|46.14
|33,497.45
|170.68
|0.42
|2,669.38
|324
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
522.9
|51.57
|32,516.37
|152.7
|0.61
|1,127.8
|89.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
SP Nagarajan
Director
M Venkateswara Rao
Director
S M Palanlappa Chettiar
Managing Director
PL Muthu
14 Peters Road,
Royapettah,
Tamil Nadu - 600014
Tel: 91-44-8132535/8133056
Website: -
Email: -
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Asian Bearing Ltd
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