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Asian Bearing Ltd Share Price Live

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Equities

Futures

Option

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Asian Bearing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

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Day's Low

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52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

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Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Asian Bearing Ltd Corporate Action

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NEWS AND UPDATE

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SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

10 Apr, 2026|07:52 AM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Asian Bearing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

15.07

15.07

15.07

15.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-69.19

-68.77

-68.5

-68.17

Net Worth

-54.12

-53.7

-53.43

-53.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

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Asian Bearing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

116.9

62.851,23,381.43226.620.483,074.0436.23

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

36,760.35

46.921,08,419.65532.11.394,885.64,753.7

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,054.15

62.4160,868.92156.20.213,746.6294.33

Endurance Technologies Ltd

ENDURANCE

2,381.4

46.1433,497.45170.680.422,669.38324

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

522.9

51.5732,516.37152.70.611,127.889.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Asian Bearing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

SP Nagarajan

Director

M Venkateswara Rao

Director

S M Palanlappa Chettiar

Managing Director

PL Muthu

Registered Office

14 Peters Road,

Royapettah,

Tamil Nadu - 600014

Tel: 91-44-8132535/8133056

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Subramanian Building,

1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,

Chennai - 600002

Tel: 91-44-28462700

Website: www.cameoindia.com

Email: investor@cameoindia.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Asian Bearing Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Asian Bearing Ltd share price today?

The Asian Bearing Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Bearing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Bearing Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 10 Apr ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asian Bearing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asian Bearing Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 10 Apr ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asian Bearing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Bearing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Bearing Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 10 Apr ‘26

What is the CAGR of Asian Bearing Ltd?

Asian Bearing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asian Bearing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asian Bearing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

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