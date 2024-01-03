Asian Bearing Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
122.1
|62.85
|1,23,381.43
|226.62
|0.48
|3,074.04
|36.23
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
37,303.75
|46.92
|1,08,419.65
|532.1
|1.39
|4,885.6
|4,753.7
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,077.55
|62.41
|60,868.92
|156.2
|0.21
|3,746.62
|94.33
Endurance Technologies Ltd
ENDURANCE
2,434.15
|46.14
|33,497.45
|170.68
|0.42
|2,669.38
|324
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
554.25
|51.57
|32,516.37
|152.7
|0.61
|1,127.8
|89.67
No Record Found
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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