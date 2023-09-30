To the Members,

Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Twenty Second Annual Report on the business and

operations of your Company together with the audited financial statements for the financial year

(FY) ended on March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

STANDALONE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

( Rs. in Crore)

Particulars For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 570.93 507.39 Other Income 3.18 2.40 Total Income (a) 574.11 509.78 Operating Expenses 81.52 73.16 Interest 4.01 1.60 Depreciation 1.93 2.14 Total Expenses(b) 87.45 76.90 Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax, Fee and Exp Write

offs, and exceptional items (a-b) 486.65 432.88 Write offs, Impairment & NAV Changes 77.46 111.37 Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax 409.20 321.51 Provision for Tax 103.85 82.39 Profit/ (Loss) After Tax 305.34 239.12 Other Comprehensive Income net of tax (1.35) (0.50) Total Comprehensive Income 303.99 238.62

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

( Rs. in Crore)

Particulars For the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 606.61 524.44 Other Income 2.88 3.47 Total Income (a) 609.49 527.92 Operating Expenses 111.62 67.35 Interest 6.14 1.60 Depreciation 1.93 2.14 Total Expenses(b) 119.69 71.08 Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax, Fee and Exp Write

offs, and exceptional items (a-b) 489.80 456.83 Fee & Exp Write offs & Impairment 75.06 70.50 Profit/ (Loss) Before Tax 414.74 386.33 Provision for Tax 103.85 82.39 Profit/ (Loss) After Tax 310.89 303.94 Other Comprehensive Income net of tax (1.35) (0.50) Total Comprehensive Income 309.54 303.44

KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

Ratios Consolidated Standalone FY24 FY23 FY24 FY23 Debt/ Equity 0.06 0.05 0.06 0.05 Interest Coverage Ratio 81.12 288.21 122.98 273.21 Net Worth/AUM 15.93% 13.83% 16.17% 13.81% ROE on opening Net-worth 13.79% 15.00% 13.57% 11.73%

Financial Performance on standalone basis:

Profit for the year has increased by 27% from Rs. 238.62 Crore in FY 2023 to Rs. 303.99 Crore in FY

2024. This is despite a decrease in revenue by 13%.

Debt Equity Ratio - The Company has a low debt outstanding of Rs. 150 Crore gross (net

borrowing is nil) with a large net-worth of Rs. 2,463 Crore.

Return on Equity - Return on equity as on March 31, 2024 stood at 13.57% as against 11.73% as

on March 31, 2023. The company Rs. s profitability is on an upward trend.

DIVIDEND

Your Directors have recommended a final dividend at the rate of 15% per equity shares amounting

to Rs. 1.50/- (one rupee fifty paisa only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- (Ten rupees only) each fully paid-

up of the Company to be paid out of the free reserves of the Company.

Further, your Directors had declared an interim dividend at the rate of 15% of Rs. 1.50/- (one rupees

fifty paisa only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- (Ten Rupees) each fully paid-up of the Company, for the

half year ended September 30, 2023.

The total dividend including interim dividend for the FY 2023-24 will amount to Rs. 3.00 /- (three

rupee only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- (Ten rupees only) each fully paid-up of the Company.

SHARE CAPITAL

There is no change in the equity share capital of the Company which stood at Rs. 324.90 Crore

divided into 324,897,140 equity shares of Rs. 10 each as on March 31, 2024.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of business.

INFORMATION ON THE STATE OF AFFAIRS OF THE COMPANY

Information on the operational and financial performance, among others, is given in the following

Management Discussion and Analysis Report.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Business overview

While the outlook for the geopolitical environment remains uncertain, the prospects for domestic

economic activity appear bright. The Indian banking system is well positioned to improve further,

with better asset quality, high capital adequacy and robust profitability. The Indian banking system

and NBFCs remain sound and resilient, backed by high capital ratios, strengthening asset quality

and strong earnings growth. The Indian financial system has exhibited resilience, supported by

strong macroeconomic fundamentals, and effective regulatory and supervisory oversight that

primarily focused on creating a level playing field for all regulated entities, improving governance

practices, expanding the reach and quality of financial services and enhancing the adoption of

digital banking while ensuring that customer interests are protected and the financial sector is well

cushioned with capital and liquidity buffers.

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Report, the GNPA of Scheduled Commercials have declined,

however with sharp acceleration in credit growth particularly, retail loans have become potential

source of systematic risk. This would lead to opportunities for Asset Reconstruction Companies

(ARCs) for acquisition of retail loans besides persisting stress in MSME. The ARCs sector is

expecting to notch up reasonable growth in Assets Under Management (AUM) and may cross the

Rs. 10 Lakh-Crore-mark this fiscal, up from Rs. 8.48 Lakh Crore a year ago. The sector Rs. s growth rate is

likely to moderate further to five to six per cent next fiscal due to the cyclically low corporate

NPAs in Banks and NBFCs. But despite the rapid decline in NPAs, there are opportunities for ARCs

as the bad assets in retail books of Banks and non-banks spike.

According to a report by the RBI, 9.7 per cent of the previous year Rs. s stock of gross NPAs were sold

to ARCs in FY 2023 compared to only 3.2 per cent in FY 2022. The growing stress in retail

loans/small and medium enterprise segments provides opportunity for ARCs to diversify their

business from the corporate segment to retail and SMEs.

Looking ahead, our acquisition strategy is towards cash acquisitions with co-investment model

along with financial investors and strategic investors. In coming years, apart from focus on

recoveries, we are also focusing on acquisitions to build an incremental AUM with a healthy mix of

fee based and fund-based income. Overall, the business outlook for Arcil in Fiscal 2025 remains

positive, with opportunities for growth in the distressed assets market. However, the industry will

continue to face challenges related to delayed legal & IBC proceedings, regulatory compliances

etc.

The last few years have seen faster settlements and restructurings because of proactive

monitoring by the Company as well as increased willingness of promoters to retain their

businesses due to the deterrence effect of IBC. An improving domestic economy and credit

outlook for corporates after the pandemic, including upturn for some cyclical sectors, will continue

to also aid the recovery rate this fiscal and the next. During the year, there has been further

improvement in recovery by 35% as compared to previous financial year. AUM has decreased by

7% due to high redemption than fresh acquisition. But its success in coming years will depend on

our ability to develop an ecosystem and a vibrant distressed debt market.

The performance of unsecured loans and restructured accounts continues to be monitorable.

Additionally, credit costs are estimated to remain benign. The downside risks include any material

weakening of asset quality, impact of regulatory changes, a tighter liquidity environment and

global issues. Amidst all this, Arcil continues to align the business strategies in light of the evolving

stressed assets opportunity in the Indian market. It is important to strengthen the market position,

with other alternatives (such as proposed amendments to Special Situation Funds and

Securitisation of Stressed Assets Framework) in stressed assets markets likely to emerge over the

medium term. Success on this front will remain critical for the long-term sustainable growth of the

Company. The year ahead is likely to see continued growth impulses, the recovery trend, more

transparency and greater corporate governance, right pricing for right acquisitions, robust tech

platform, etc. The mix of above factors is likely to keep activities heightened in the next fiscal year,

impacting the good growth.

Nevertheless, it must be noted that over a longer period, asset quality is cyclical, and if the past is

any indication, NPAs are expected to go up again after the current decline continues and they

bottom out. As growth picks up and Banks move out of their extremely cautious stance towards

the corporate segment in recent years to meet credit demand and as leverage levels among

borrowers go up, NPAs are likely to rise again, offering an opportunity for stressed assets players.

Operating performance

The operating performance of your Company during the year under review is summarized below:

• Acquisition

During the year under review, financial assets involving principal dues of Rs. 4,012 Crore

(Previous Year Rs. 7,044 Crore) were acquired from Banks / Financial Institutions (sellers) for an

aggregate consideration of Rs. 2,069 Crore (Previous Year Rs. 4,289 Crore).

• Collections

The aggregate collections during FY 2024 have been Rs. 3,678 Crore vis-a-vis recoveries of

Rs. 2,716 Crore in fiscal 2023. The recovery performance for FY 2024 was higher, for the third

consecutive year in running, because of increased focus on collections.

• Assets under Management

Assets under Management (AUM) based on SRs issued is Rs. 15,230 Crore as on March, 2024

compare to Rs. 16,223 Crore as on March, 2023.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board met eleven times during the financial year. All the Board meetings were held in

accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. All the applicable Rules and

Secretarial Standards for conducting the Meeting of the Board of Directors were complied with.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received the declaration of independence from each Independent Director

under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) stating that they meet criteria of

independence as laid down in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Act.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

The following statutory Committees constituted by the Board function according to their

respective roles and defined scope:

Audit Committee:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Act, the Board of Directors of the Company

has constituted the Audit Committee. As on March 31, 2024, the Audit Committee was comprised

of Mr. Narayanan Subramaniam (Chairman), Mr. Balachander Rajaraman and Mr. Sudarshan Sen.

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee during the year under review were

accepted by the Board.

Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Act, the Board of Directors of the Company

has constituted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC). As on March 31, 2024, the

NRC was comprised of Mr. Pradeep Kumar Panja (Chairman), Mr. Ashish Shukla, Mr. Salee

Sukumaran Nair and Mr. Narayanan Subramaniam.

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of

Directors of the Company has constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee (CSRC).

As on March 31, 2024, the CSRC was comprised of Mr. Pavan Pal Kaushal (Chairman), Mr. Salee

Sukumaran Nair and Mr. Pallav Mohapatra.

DETAILS ABOUT DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL WHO WERE

APPOINTED/ CEASED DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

During the year under review, Mrs. Naina Krishna Murthy was appointed as an Independent

Director on the Board of Arcil for an initial term of three years from May 8, 2023 to May 7, 2026,

Mr. Balachander Rajaraman was appointed as an Independent Director on the Board of Arcil for an

initial term of three years from November 1,2023 to October 31, 2026, Mr. Sudarshan Sen, being a

representative of Avenue India Resurgence Pte Ltd, was appointed as a Director w.e.f November

13, 2023 and Mr. Salee Sukumaran Nair was appointed as a Nominee Director of State Bank of

India w.e.f December 18, 2023. In the opinion of the Board of Directors, Independent Directors

appointed during the year possess the integrity, expertise and experience including the proficiency

as required by the Company.

Brief profiles of the Directors appointed are as follows:

Mr. Balachander Rajaraman: Mr. Balachander Rajaraman is a Commerce Graduate from Delhi

University, a Fellow Chartered Accountant, a member of The Indian Institute of Insolvency

Professionals of ICAI and has done a Post-graduate Programme in International Management from

IMI India, Delhi. He has 30+ years Rs. experience working with large corporates and has served as a

trusted advisor to senior management, CEOs, and Board/Audit Committee of Companies. His

areas of expertise include Accounting & Audit; Corporate Laws; Financial Management &

Reporting; Risk Management; Taxation: Digital Transformation Strategy; Restructuring/Insolvency

proceedings. At EY, Mr. Balachander Rajaraman has held a wide range of leadership roles and is

currently an Advisor, having retired in June 2019, as Partner & National Leader for Accounting,

Reporting & Compliance. Prior to his association with EY, Mr. Bala was a Partner in Thakur,

Vaidyanath Aiyar & Co. (TVA) carrying out Audits and a wide variety of Management Consultancy

assignments. He was a Management Committee member of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and

had been associated with expert committees at ASSOCHAM & CII.

Mr. Sudarshan Sen: Mr. Sudarshan Sen has retired from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as an

Executive Director. He has looked after the Department of Banking Regulation, Department of Co-

operative Banking Regulation and Department of Non-Banking Regulation. In a career spanning

over 3 decades with the RBI, he worked in a number of areas, including banking regulation, bank

supervision, fintech regulation, human resources, information technology, and currency

management. He has been on a number of major national and international committees; he has

served as the RBI Rs. s Nominee on the Supervision and Implementation Group and the Policy

Development Group of the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, and was a member of the

Committees which drafted and subsequently reviewed India Rs. s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

He has also Chaired the Committee constituted by the RBI for review of the legal and regulatory

framework applicable to Asset Reconstruction Companies. He has also chaired the Inter-

Regulatory Working Group on Fintech and the Working Group on Implementation of Ind AS by

Banks, constituted by the RBI. He holds a Masters degree in Mathematics from Delhi University

and an MBA in International Banking and Finance from the University of Birmingham, UK.

Ms. Raksha Kothari: Ms. Raksha is a leading Corporate and M&A Lawyer with more than 30 years

of experience in the legal profession. She has in-depth experience in leading and managing

several assignments, for both Indian and International clients, in the areas of M&A, PE, Transaction

support. She has also advised various cross border acquisition and also advised various Indian

corporate for raising of capital through capital market offerings. She also has significant

knowledge of and experience in handling both Civil & Corporate, domestic and international

litigation and domestic and foreign arbitration. She has also advised several corporates on their

various matters and issues pertaining to corporate, debt, real estate, litigation, insolvency and

restructuring and has worked closely with their in-house legal teams. She is a member of the Bar

Council of Maharashtra & Goa. Her professional career started off with Dhruve Liladhar & Company

Advocates & Solicitors, Mumbai and she has spent significant number of years with top-notch

legal firms including DSK Legal Advocates & Solicitors, Mumbai where she was a Senior Partner

since 2004 till 2015. She is an LLB from the Government Law College, Mumbai after having

graduated in Commerce from Sydenham College, Mumbai. Currently she is an independent

practitioner and an Of-counsel with Dhruve Liladhar & Company Advocates & Solicitors.

During the year under review, Mr. Srinivasa Rao Sureddi ceased to be Nominee Director of State

Bank of India w.e.f. October 31, 2023, Mr. Anil Gorthy, being the representative of Avenue India

Resurgence Pte Ltd, ceased to be a Director w.e.f November 13, 2023, and Mrs. Naina Krishna

Murthy resigned as an Independent Director w.e.f January 25, 2024. The Board placed on records

its appreciation and gratitude for guidance extended by Mr. Srinivasa Rao Sureddi, Mr. Anil Gorthy

and Mrs. Naina Krishna Murthy during their tenure on the Board of the Company.

Subsequent to the year under review, Mrs. Raksha Shashikant Kothari was appointed as an

Independent Director on the Board of Arcil for an initial term of three years from April 16, 2024 to

April 15, 2027. Further, Mr. Pradeep Kumar Panja ceased to be an Independent Director w.e.f June

22, 2024 and Mr. Narayanan Subramaniam was re-appointed as an Independent Director on the

Board of Arcil for a second term of three years i.e. upto May 26, 2027. Further, Mr. Salee

Sukumaran Nair resigned as Nominee Director of State Bank of India w.e.f. August 21, 2024.

In accordance with the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Act, Mr. Ashish Shukla is liable to retire

by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offered himself to continue

as Director.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The following persons are the Key Managerial Personnel (KMPs) of the Company as per the

provisions of the Act:

Sr. No Name of the Personnel Designation 1 Mr. Pallav Mohapatra CEO & Managing Director 2 Mr. Pramod Gupta Chief Financial Officer 3 Mr. Ameet Kela Company Secretary

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL

POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE

FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company

which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of the Report.

EVALUATION OF THE PERFORMANCE OF THE BOARD

The Board has framed an Evaluation Policy (the Policy) for evaluating the performance of the

Board, Chairman, individual Directors and its Committees. Pursuant to the provisions of the Act,

the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, and that of its

Committees and individual Directors. The Independent Director at their meeting reviewed the

performance of the Non-Independent Directors.

The policy inter-alia provides the criteria for performance evaluation such as Board effectiveness,

quality of discussion contribution at the meetings, business insight, strategic thinking,

effectiveness of the Board Rs. s Committees, etc.

Further, your Company has a policy on Fit and proper criteria for the Directors on the Board of

Arcil and Sponsors of Arcil.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed

a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration.

The gist of the policy is provided in Annexure I to this Report and the complete policy is made

available on the Company Rs. s website and can be accessed at the below mentioned web address:

https://www.arcil.co.in/about-us/corporate-governance

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY POLICY

The Board has, on the recommendation of the CSRC, framed a Corporate Social Responsibility

Policy. The complete policy is made available on the Company Rs. s website and can be accessed at

the below mentioned web address: https://www.arcil.co.in/about-us/corporate-governance

Annual report on Corporate Social Responsibility activities during financial year 2023-24 [pursuant

to Clause (o) of Sub-section (3) of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8 of the

Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility) Rules, 2014] is attached as Annexure II to this Report.

HUMAN RESOURCES

At Arcil, we recognize that our employees are our most valuable assets. Their unwavering

dedication and exceptional talent drive our success. We are deeply committed to fostering a

workplace culture that promotes collaboration, transparency, and empowering our employees to

excel in their roles and contribute meaningfully to our shared goals.

Throughout the fiscal year 2023-24, we continued to prioritize our employee Rs. s development, well-

being and engagement. We continue to foster an environment where every individual feels

supported and empowered to thrive.

Transparency lies at the heart of our communication strategy. We facilitated open dialogue

through a series of town halls and fireside chats with our CEO&MD, uniting all of us under a

common vision and fostering a sense of belonging. Listening to our employees is paramount.

Through an anonymous Employee Pulse Survey, we gained valuable insights into their needs and

concerns, guiding our initiatives to enhance the employee experience at Arcil. Additionally, we

introduced 360-degree feedback mechanisms to provide individuals with a comprehensive view of

their strengths and areas for growth, catalyzing personal and professional development.

Investing in our employees Rs. development remains a cornerstone of our approach. Our learning

initiatives, tailored to align with business priorities, offered a diverse range of internal and external

training opportunities, empowering our workforce to acquire new skills and adapt to evolving

challenges.

We acknowledge the commitment and passion of our employees and the organization Rs. s

commitment to building a culture of inclusiveness, diversity, growth, progression, and well-being

for all our employees. We conducted various wellness programs on financial, mental, and physical

wellness, fun, and celebrations throughout the year. Central to our holistic approach to employee

well-being we have had wellness talks by acclaimed medical practitioners.

Celebrating diversity and inclusion is integral to who we are. We honored the contributions of our

women employees on Women Rs. s Day and reaffirmed our commitment to providing equal

opportunities for growth and development. Beyond the workplace, we actively engaged with our

communities, collaborating with NGOs and encouraging employee involvement in meaningful

initiatives that enrich lives and foster positive change. As we celebrated our Foundation Day, we

took a moment to recognize and applaud the focused efforts, commitment, and ownership

demonstrated by our employees. The event served as a platform to share our CEO& MD Rs. s vision

for the future and to honor outstanding performance and tenure through various awards.

Our dedication to elevating employee engagement and well-being remains unwavering. By

fostering a culture of transparency, empowerment, and continuous learning, we are not only

investing in the success of our employees but also positioning for continued growth and

excellence.

As on March 31, 2024, the Company had strength of 221 employees.

CODE OF CONDUCT & WHISTLEBLOWER POLICY

Your Company has adopted a Code of Conduct and Business Ethics (the Code) and Whistleblower

Policy (the Policy) and quarterly reports about complaints, if any, received thereunder are

submitted to the Audit Committee. We have not received any complaint during the financial year

ended March 31, 2024. No whistleblower was denied access to the Competent Authority nor

denied protection as envisaged under the Policy. The Whistleblower Policy is made available on

the Company Rs. s website and can be accessed at the below mentioned web address:

https://www.arcil.co.in/about-us/corporate-governance

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, there were no frauds reported by the Auditors to the Audit

Committee or the Board under Section 143 (12) of the Act.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE

Our Company has framed a Policy on Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace and as

per the requirement of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition &

Redressal) Act, 2013 ( POSH Act ) and Rules made thereunder, Our Company has constituted an

Internal Complaints Committees (ICC). There were no cases reported during the year that ended

on March 31, 2024, under the Policy. To build awareness in this area, induction/refresher programs

have been conducted during the year. Also, posters have been placed in every branch and head

office informing employees and visitors of the same.

ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the provisions of Section 92 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder, the

copy of the Annual Return of the Company as on March 31, 2024 is made available on the

Company?s website and can be accessed at the below mentioned web address:

https://www.arcil.co.in/about-us/corporate-qovernance

AUDITORS‘ REPORT

AUDITORS:

The members of the Company at the 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) had appointed M/s K. S.

Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No.100186W) as Statutory Auditor of the

Company, to hold office till the conclusion of the 22nd AGM of the Company.

The Auditors Rs. Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 does not contain any

qualification, reservation or adverse remark and hence do not require any further explanation.

The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, have recommended the

appointment of M/s MSKA & Associates (member firm of BDO International), Chartered

Accountants (Firm Registration No.105047W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company, to hold office

from the conclusion of the ensuing AGM until the conclusion of the 27th AGM of the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT:

The Board has appointed M/s. Khanna & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, to conduct

Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. The Report of the Secretarial

Auditor is provided as Annexure III to this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain

any qualification, reservation or adverse remarks hence does not require any further explanation.

The Company has complied with applicable Secretarial Standards of the Institute of Company

Secretaries of India.

COST RECORDS AND COST AUDIT:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of

Section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable for the business activities carried

out by your Company.

LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS GIVEN BY COMPANY

Loans and Investments pursuant to Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are disclosed in the

financial statements.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

There were no contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of

section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

No disclosure is required in respect of the details relating to conservation of energy and

technology absorption under Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

Details of income and expenditure in foreign currency are given below:

a. Income in foreign currency

( Rs. in Lakh)

Nature of income 2023-24 2022-23 Income in foreign currency Nil Nil

b. Expenditure in foreign currency

( Rs. in Lakh)

Nature of expenses 2023-24 2022-23 Software maintenance 11.72 8.82 Total 11.72 8.82

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY AND INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL WITH REFERENCE

TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Risk Management Group (RMG) has strengthened the internal controls and processes during

the FY 2024 ensuring an appropriate risk / reward trade off. Some of the notable updates during

the year are:

• Formation of an internal management level risk committee - During FY 2024, we have formed

an Internal Risk Committee based on the suggestion of the Risk Management Committee

namely Operational Risk Committee (ORCO) to review and monitor the operational risk areas

of the Institution. The Committee is being chaired by CEO & MD and comprises of CFO, Head

Retail, Chief Business Officer and Chief Risk Officer as its members. The Committee was

formed in July, 2023 and there have been 3 quarterly meetings during the year. Agenda

included deliberation on various operational aspects that need attention such as pendency of

post-acquisition compliance, CIBIL updates, Portfolio Concentration, Trusts completing 8

years, IT Risk/Cyber Security Incidence, Key Changes in Regulatory/Legal etc.

• Risk Management Committee - Further, during the FY 2024, four meetings of Risk

Management Committee (RMC) were held and various aspects such as the Risk Appetite

Statement, Portfolio Concentration Risk, Information Security Risk and Key Changes in

Regulatory/Legal were discussed in detail and inputs from Committee members were noted

by the Risk Management Group. Additionally, the Committee had asked for analysis on

various additional items like performance of the portfolio acquired from largest Selling

Institutions, performance of some of the closed trusts etc. which were provided from time to

time. The Risk Appetite Statement has been reviewed and updated in order to be better

aligned with Arcil Rs. s objectives. Also, the limits for some of the industries as well as selling

institutions have been increased in order to provide and enable business growth.

• Risk Control & Self-Assessment (RCSA) - During the year, the RCSA testing for previous year

(FY 2023) was completed and results were presented to the RMC as well as the ORCO. The

corrective actions resulting from the activity are being monitored for completion. Additionally,

the RCSA process for FY 2024 has also been initiated and a revised testing frequency for the

same is also being implemented.

• Cyber Security - During the year we have inducted a full time Chief Information Security

Officer (CISO) in order to strengthen the information security practice. During the year the

CISO has conducted various awareness sessions with both the employees and the Board of

Directors and is in the process of evaluating and implementing various tools to strengthen the

information security areas like Incident Management, Change Management, Cyber Crisis

Management etc. Regular awareness mailers are also being sent to all the employees.

Further, a cyber security helpdesk has been set up during the year in order to address any

type of cyber security related risk. Additionally Cyber Security Portal has been developed on

Cloud that stores the documents related to Cyber Security at Arcil and the news around the

cyber security.

PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Company has adopted guidelines for prohibition of Insider Trading to regulate, monitor and

ensure reporting of trading while in possession of any unpublished price sensitive information in

respect of the securities of listed companies whose debt is acquired by Arcil. Necessary

disclosures are obtained in compliance with the guidelines.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

No disclosure is required in respect of the details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of

the Companies Act, 2013, as the Company has not accepted any deposit.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS / COURTS/

TRIBUNAL

There were no significant or material order passed by any regulator or court or tribunal which

would impact the status of the Company as a going concern and the operations in future.

Further no application against the Company has been filed or is pending under the Insolvency and

Bankruptcy Code, 2016, nor has the Company done any one-time settlement with any Bank or

Financial Institution.

DIRECTOR ‘ S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, the Directors of your Company hereby state and confirm

that:

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended on March 31, 2024, the applicable

accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material

departures;

2. The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made

judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of

the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the

company for the same period;

3. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate

accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of

the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. The Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

5. The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all

applicable laws and these are adequate and are operating effectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Directors place on record their gratitude for the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Corporate

Affairs, Reserve Bank of India, other Government authorities, Shareholders and Investors, Banks

and Financial Institutions, Rating Agencies, Depositories and other service providers for their

continued co-operation, guidance and support. The Directors also express appreciation for the

committed services of employees at all level.

For and on behalf of the Board,