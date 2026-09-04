iifl-logo

Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

-

Open

-

Prev. Close

-

Turnover(Lac.)

-

Day's High

-

Day's Low

-

52 Week's High

-

52 Week's Low

-

Book Value

-

Face Value

-

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

-

P/E

-

EPS

-

Divi. Yield

-

Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

04 Sep, 2026|03:25 PM

No Record Found

Share PriceShare Price

Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

324.9

324.9

324.9

324.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,442.9

2,137.61

1,914.85

1,708.71

Net Worth

2,767.8

2,462.51

2,239.75

2,033.61

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

1,045.1

35.786,50,674.485,345.520.5719,671.19165.63

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,958

141.373,13,683.611,117.60.081,533.663.55

Shriram Finance Ltd

SHRIRAMFIN

1,049

21.872,46,827.973,444.560.8213,222.36447.61

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd

CHOLAFIN

1,858

27.661,58,685.461,653.590.118,833.38358.14

Tata Capital Ltd

TATACAP

371.7

43.121,57,781.78999.440.156,334.1289.07

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

N Subramaniam

Managing Director & CEO

PALLAV MOHAPATRA

Non Executive Director

Sudarshan Sen

Non Executive Director

Ashish Shukla

Non Executive Director

Ashok Kumar Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

PAVAN PAL KAUSHAL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rajaraman Balachander

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAKSHA SHASHIKANT KOTHARI

Independent Non Exe. Director

P N Prasad

Registered Office

The Ruby 10th Floor,

29 Senapati Bapat Marg Dadar W,

Maharashtra - 400028

Tel: +91 22 6658 1300

Website: http://www.arcil.co.in

Email: cs@arcil.in

Registrar Office

Tower No 5 3rd Floor,

International Infote, Park Vashi,

Navi Mumbai-400703

Tel: 91-022-67928090

Website: www.3i-infotech.com

Email: investors@3i-infotech.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd

Company FAQs

The Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 04 Sep ‘26
The PE and PB ratios of Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 04 Sep ‘26
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 04 Sep ‘26
Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.