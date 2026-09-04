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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
324.9
324.9
324.9
324.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,442.9
2,137.61
1,914.85
1,708.71
Net Worth
2,767.8
2,462.51
2,239.75
2,033.61
Minority Interest
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Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
1,045.1
|35.78
|6,50,674.48
|5,345.52
|0.57
|19,671.19
|165.63
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,958
|141.37
|3,13,683.61
|1,117.6
|0.08
|1,533.6
|63.55
Shriram Finance Ltd
SHRIRAMFIN
1,049
|21.87
|2,46,827.97
|3,444.56
|0.82
|13,222.36
|447.61
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd
CHOLAFIN
1,858
|27.66
|1,58,685.46
|1,653.59
|0.11
|8,833.38
|358.14
Tata Capital Ltd
TATACAP
371.7
|43.12
|1,57,781.78
|999.44
|0.15
|6,334.12
|89.07
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
N Subramaniam
Managing Director & CEO
PALLAV MOHAPATRA
Non Executive Director
Sudarshan Sen
Non Executive Director
Ashish Shukla
Non Executive Director
Ashok Kumar Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
PAVAN PAL KAUSHAL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rajaraman Balachander
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAKSHA SHASHIKANT KOTHARI
Independent Non Exe. Director
P N Prasad
The Ruby 10th Floor,
29 Senapati Bapat Marg Dadar W,
Maharashtra - 400028
Tel: +91 22 6658 1300
Website: http://www.arcil.co.in
Email: cs@arcil.in
Tower No 5 3rd Floor,
International Infote, Park Vashi,
Navi Mumbai-400703
Tel: 91-022-67928090
Website: www.3i-infotech.com
Email: investors@3i-infotech.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Asset Reconstruction Company India Ltd
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(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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