Augmont Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
150
150
Reserves
296.03
185.01
127.77
86.78
Net Worth
300.53
189.51
282.27
241.28
Minority Interest
Debt
19.18
19.1
83.71
26.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.19
Total Liabilities
319.71
208.61
365.98
267.69
Fixed Assets
16.91
16.35
19.83
12.13
Intangible Assets
Investments
49.3
15.48
22.14
5.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.45
0.35
0.02
0
Networking Capital
102.1
116.54
265.49
165.65
Inventories
28.11
46.27
45.96
122.91
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
17.59
76.87
118.26
49.78
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
293.54
296.96
262.93
105.7
Sundry Creditors
-70.6
-131.67
-137.56
-97.97
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-166.54
-171.89
-24.1
-14.77
Cash
150.95
59.89
58.49
84.91
Total Assets
319.71
208.61
365.97
267.71
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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