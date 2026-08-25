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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
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|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
150
150
Reserves
296.03
185.01
127.77
86.78
Net Worth
300.53
189.51
282.27
241.28
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
94,186.21
66,230.78
34,921.49
31,289.31
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
94,186.21
66,230.78
34,921.49
31,289.31
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
96.26
21.27
27.4
18.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,106.5
|126.38
|4,20,442.91
|-890.34
|0.04
|5,953.89
|574.68
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
1,031.15
|315.34
|46,809.21
|28.69
|0.02
|176.36
|42.62
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
1,322.05
|36.58
|46,403.96
|394.15
|0.66
|1,068.73
|98.55
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
352.3
|20.18
|27,541.91
|321.01
|1.7
|20,753.2
|67.83
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
485.5
|66.23
|15,828.48
|84.31
|0.62
|696.32
|42.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
201 A/B & 203 2nd Flr Trade,
World D Wing Kamala Mill Comp.,
Maharashtra - 400013
Tel: +91 22 6124 5555
Website: http://www.augmont.com
Email: secretarial@augmont.in
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Augmont Enterprises Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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