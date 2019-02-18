AVENIQUE LIMITED Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5.26
5.27
10.93
10.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.32
3.67
9.26
10.37
Net Worth
8.58
8.94
20.19
21.3
Minority Interest
Debt
0.49
0.16
6.59
5.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.07
9.1
26.78
26.94
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.93
8.93
8.93
8.93
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.52
0.52
0.52
0.31
Networking Capital
-0.41
-0.56
17.15
17.65
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.44
Debtor Days
615.42
Other Current Assets
0
0
19.15
18.87
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.26
Creditor Days
363.66
Other Current Liabilities
-0.41
-0.56
-2
-1.4
Cash
0.02
0.19
0.16
0.01
Total Assets
9.06
9.08
26.76
26.93
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.