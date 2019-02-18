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AVENIQUE LIMITED Balance Sheet

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3.65
(0.00%)
Feb 18, 2019|10:02:48 AM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5.26

5.27

10.93

10.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.32

3.67

9.26

10.37

Net Worth

8.58

8.94

20.19

21.3

Minority Interest

Debt

0.49

0.16

6.59

5.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.07

9.1

26.78

26.94

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.93

8.93

8.93

8.93

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.52

0.52

0.52

0.31

Networking Capital

-0.41

-0.56

17.15

17.65

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.44

Debtor Days

615.42

Other Current Assets

0

0

19.15

18.87

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.26

Creditor Days

363.66

Other Current Liabilities

-0.41

-0.56

-2

-1.4

Cash

0.02

0.19

0.16

0.01

Total Assets

9.06

9.08

26.76

26.93

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