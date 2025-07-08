Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹3.65
Prev. Close₹3.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.65
Day's Low₹3.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹68.36
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.18
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
5.26
5.27
10.93
10.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.32
3.67
9.26
10.37
Net Worth
8.58
8.94
20.19
21.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0.26
0.52
5.77
2.45
yoy growth (%)
-50.43
-90.88
135.18
-39.41
Raw materials
-0.11
-0.38
-0.92
-0.21
As % of sales
45.08
73.8
15.93
8.77
Employee costs
-0.05
-0.35
-0.87
-1.46
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-1.25
-1.97
0.09
-0.08
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
-0.04
Tax paid
0.18
0
-0.73
0.05
Working capital
-1.04
-1.36
1.04
-1.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-50.43
-90.88
135.18
-39.41
Op profit growth
-64.5
-1,895.09
-108.03
169.88
EBIT growth
-65.17
-304.62
524.36
-1.62
Net profit growth
-45.6
208.83
2,004.5
-138.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0.26
0.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0.26
0.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.01
0
0.38
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
93.85
|266.49
|1,04,111.5
|57.68
|0
|1,224.24
|56.41
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
85.85
|34.86
|23,625
|150.65
|1.14
|1,823.04
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
231.2
|25.19
|16,475.55
|116.27
|0
|481.37
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
341.25
|24.47
|14,665.34
|154.6
|0
|286.16
|59.95
Rites Ltd
RITES
218.3
|25.7
|10,426.7
|71.8
|4.54
|497.99
|53.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & CFO
Purvikkumar Bhagvanbhai Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vinit Narendrakumar Sinha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Kanwar Bhati
Independent Non Exe. Director
Heena Prajapati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Himanshu Vipul Zinzuwadia
Chairman & Managing Director
RaviKumar Patel
228/5-B Akshay Mittal,
Mittl Industrial Estate Andher,
Maharashtra - 400059
Tel: 91-22-40264340
Website: http://www.holidayescapes.in
Email: kdj.groups@gmail.com
Office No S6-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Two-Up Financial Services Limited engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services in India. The company was formerly known as Gomti Finlease (India) Ltd and changed its name to Two-Up F...
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