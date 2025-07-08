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AVENIQUE LIMITED Share Price Live

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3.65
(0.00%)
Feb 18, 2019|10:02:48 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open3.65
  • Day's High3.65
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.65
  • Day's Low3.65
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value68.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.18
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

AVENIQUE LIMITED KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹3.65

Prev. Close

₹3.65

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹3.65

Day's Low

₹3.65

52 Week's High

₹0

52 Week's Low

₹0

Book Value

₹68.36

Face Value

₹2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.18

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

AVENIQUE LIMITED Corporate Action

15 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2026

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23 Apr 2026

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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17 Jul 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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AVENIQUE LIMITED NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Knowledge Center

Demat Account

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Trading Account

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AVENIQUE LIMITED SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

01 Sep, 2026|08:43 AM
Jun-2026Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 95.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 95.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.22%

Institutions: 0.22%

Non-Institutions: 4.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

AVENIQUE LIMITED FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2017

Equity Capital

5.26

5.27

10.93

10.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.32

3.67

9.26

10.37

Net Worth

8.58

8.94

20.19

21.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0.26

0.52

5.77

2.45

yoy growth (%)

-50.43

-90.88

135.18

-39.41

Raw materials

-0.11

-0.38

-0.92

-0.21

As % of sales

45.08

73.8

15.93

8.77

Employee costs

-0.05

-0.35

-0.87

-1.46

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-1.25

-1.97

0.09

-0.08

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

-0.04

Tax paid

0.18

0

-0.73

0.05

Working capital

-1.04

-1.36

1.04

-1.63

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-50.43

-90.88

135.18

-39.41

Op profit growth

-64.5

-1,895.09

-108.03

169.88

EBIT growth

-65.17

-304.62

524.36

-1.62

Net profit growth

-45.6

208.83

2,004.5

-138.78

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0.26

0.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0.26

0.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.01

0

0.38

0.06

AVENIQUE LIMITED Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

93.85

266.491,04,111.557.6801,224.2456.41

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

85.85

34.8623,625150.651.141,823.0410.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

231.2

25.1916,475.55116.270481.3731.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

341.25

24.4714,665.34154.60286.1659.95

Rites Ltd

RITES

218.3

25.710,426.771.84.54497.9953.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT AVENIQUE LIMITED

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & CFO

Purvikkumar Bhagvanbhai Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vinit Narendrakumar Sinha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Kanwar Bhati

Independent Non Exe. Director

Heena Prajapati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Himanshu Vipul Zinzuwadia

Chairman & Managing Director

RaviKumar Patel

Registered Office

228/5-B Akshay Mittal,

Mittl Industrial Estate Andher,

Maharashtra - 400059

Tel: 91-22-40264340

Website: http://www.holidayescapes.in

Email: kdj.groups@gmail.com

Registrar Office

Office No S6-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com / info@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Two-Up Financial Services Limited engages in the provision of financial and consultancy services in India. The company was formerly known as Gomti Finlease (India) Ltd and changed its name to Two-Up F...
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Reports by AVENIQUE LIMITED

Company FAQs

The AVENIQUE LIMITED shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AVENIQUE LIMITED is ₹0.18 Cr. as of 18 Feb ‘19
The PE and PB ratios of AVENIQUE LIMITED is 0 and 0.05 as of 18 Feb ‘19
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AVENIQUE LIMITED stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AVENIQUE LIMITED is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 18 Feb ‘19
AVENIQUE LIMITED's CAGR for 5 Years at -37.49%, 3 Years at -23.52%, 1 Year at -42.16%, 6 Month at -29.67%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
The shareholding pattern of AVENIQUE LIMITED is as follows:
Promoters - 95.00 %
Institutions - 0.22 %
Public - 4.78 %

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