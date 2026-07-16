Notice convening 32nd Annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company to be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 for seeking their approval. The notice of the said AGM shall be submitted to the Stock Exchanges in due course of time in compliance with the provisions of the Listing Regulations The 32nd Annual Report of the company for FY 2024-25 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/04/2026) The corrigendum to the Notice of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 11.00 a.m. IST through video conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) regarding inadvertant omission of the Certificate of the Statutory Auditor of the company as per SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/05/2026) The Newspaper Advertisement for the Corrigendum to Notice of 32nd Annual General Meeting to be held on May 21, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated On : 12.05.2026) The proceedings of the 32nd Annual General Meeting held on Thursday, May 21, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 21.05.2026). The Scrutinizers Consolidated Report on the Remote e-voting and voting at the 32nd Annual General Meeting along with voting results has been attached herewith.. (As per BSE announcement dated on :23.05.2026)