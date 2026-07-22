|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2026
|17 Jul 2026
|KDJ Holidayscapes And Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated FInancial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2026. The outcome has been attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.07.2026)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2026
|15 Jul 2026
|The outcome has been attached herewith.
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2026
|18 May 2026
|KDJ Holidayscapes And Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 has been attached herewith. The outcome of the meeting held on May 22, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.05.2026)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2026
|22 Apr 2026
|The outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, is as follows: The Board noted the resignation of M/s. Vinay Terse & Associates as Secretarial Auditor and approved the appointment of M/s. Avni & Associates for FY 2025-26 to 2029-30, subject to shareholders approval. It also noted the resignation of Mr. Nimeshkumar Ganpatbhai Patel as Director and Chairman. The Board approved the appointment of Ms. Neha Kanwar Bhati as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) and Mr. Ravikumar Gaurishankar Patel as Chairman w.e.f. April 22, 2026. Further, it approved the change in company name from KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Limited to Avenique Limited, subject to approval. The Board also approved shifting the Registered Office from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, alteration of MOA, increase in borrowing limits, enhancement of Section 186 limits up to ?5000 crores, notice of 32nd AGM on May 21, 2026, and reconstitution of Audit and NRC Committees.
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2026
|2 Feb 2026
|KDJ Holidayscapes And Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And nine months ended On December 31 2025. The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|31 Dec 2025
|13 Jan 2026
|Appointment of Mr. Vinit Narendrakumar Sinha and Ms. Heena Prajapati as Additional Independent Director of the company following their cessation as the same as the company was unable to conduct the Annual General Meeting in extended period upto 31st December, 2025 pursuant to pending listing approval and corporate action which was not under the control of the company.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|KDJ Holidayscapes And Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2025. The Board Meeting to be held on 10/11/2025 has been revised to 14/11/2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 10/11/2025 has been revised to 14/11/2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 08/11/2025) The outcome has been attached herewith. The results have been attached herewith. The outcome of the meeting in which the policies were adopted has been attached herewith. The board of directors in its meeting held on 14th November, 2025 has authorised Mr. Hemanbhai Khodidasbhai Raval and Mr. Himanshu Zinzuwadia to determine the materiality of an event or information and intimation to the stock exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2025)
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