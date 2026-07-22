Board Meeting 22 Jul 2026 17 Jul 2026

KDJ Holidayscapes And Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/07/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated FInancial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2026. The outcome has been attached herewith. (As per BSE Announcement dated on: 22.07.2026)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2026 15 Jul 2026

The outcome has been attached herewith.

Board Meeting 22 May 2026 18 May 2026

KDJ Holidayscapes And Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026. The Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 has been attached herewith. The outcome of the meeting held on May 22, 2026 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:22.05.2026)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2026 22 Apr 2026

The outcome of the Board Meeting held on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, is as follows: The Board noted the resignation of M/s. Vinay Terse & Associates as Secretarial Auditor and approved the appointment of M/s. Avni & Associates for FY 2025-26 to 2029-30, subject to shareholders approval. It also noted the resignation of Mr. Nimeshkumar Ganpatbhai Patel as Director and Chairman. The Board approved the appointment of Ms. Neha Kanwar Bhati as Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) and Mr. Ravikumar Gaurishankar Patel as Chairman w.e.f. April 22, 2026. Further, it approved the change in company name from KDJ Holidayscapes & Resorts Limited to Avenique Limited, subject to approval. The Board also approved shifting the Registered Office from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, alteration of MOA, increase in borrowing limits, enhancement of Section 186 limits up to ?5000 crores, notice of 32nd AGM on May 21, 2026, and reconstitution of Audit and NRC Committees.

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

KDJ Holidayscapes And Resorts Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And nine months ended On December 31 2025. The Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 has been attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:05.02.2026)

Board Meeting 31 Dec 2025 13 Jan 2026

Appointment of Mr. Vinit Narendrakumar Sinha and Ms. Heena Prajapati as Additional Independent Director of the company following their cessation as the same as the company was unable to conduct the Annual General Meeting in extended period upto 31st December, 2025 pursuant to pending listing approval and corporate action which was not under the control of the company.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025