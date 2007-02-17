Avience Biomedicals Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,496.8
|81.38
|1,22,170.95
|382.4
|0.24
|2,438.5
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,096.05
|146.34
|1,06,672.39
|203.21
|0.18
|732.9
|91.86
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
962.95
|356.65
|72,698.69
|24.98
|0.1
|460.73
|122.24
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
ASTERDM
809
|127.8
|41,915.99
|27.46
|0.37
|655.1
|83.23
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,877.75
|71.4
|38,373.85
|202.13
|0.24
|1,044.05
|127.1
No Record Found
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