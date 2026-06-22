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Sector-
Open-
Prev. Close-
Turnover(Lac.)-
Day's High-
Day's Low-
52 Week's High-
52 Week's Low-
Book Value-
Face Value-
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)-
P/E-
EPS-
Divi. Yield-
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
4.03
3.28
3.28
2.03
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.37
2.78
0.79
0.76
Net Worth
20.4
6.06
4.07
2.79
Minority Interest
No Record Found
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|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
45.24
23.96
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
45.24
23.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.73
0.41
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
8,496.8
|81.38
|1,22,170.95
|382.4
|0.24
|2,438.5
|692.92
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,096.05
|146.34
|1,06,672.39
|203.21
|0.18
|732.9
|91.86
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
962.95
|356.65
|72,698.69
|24.98
|0.1
|460.73
|122.24
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd
ASTERDM
809
|127.8
|41,915.99
|27.46
|0.37
|655.1
|83.23
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd
NH
1,877.75
|71.4
|38,373.85
|202.13
|0.24
|1,044.05
|127.1
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Dharam Deo Choudhary
E D & Wholetime Director
Ram Nagina Choudhary
Executive Director
Deepa Choudhary
Non Executive Director
Janardan Pal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Om Prakash Pal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Pankaj Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
MANOJ KUMAR
C-11 Block-C Community Cemtre,
Janakpuri A-3,
Delhi - 110058
Tel: 1800-12-04-636
Website: http://www.avienbio.com
Email: info@avienbio.com
No Record Found
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Avience Biomedicals Ltd
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