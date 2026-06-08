Azad India Mobility Ltd Management Discussions

Business Overview

The Indian economy demonstrated resilience in FY 2024-25, navigating global headwinds to post an estimated GDP growth of approximately 6.8%. Key government initiatives focusing on infrastructure development, domestic manufacturing through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, and green energy transition have been signi cant catalysts for industrial growth.

The Indian automotive sector, particularly the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment, is at a major in ection point. The governments unwavering commitment to decarbonizing the transport sector is the primary driver of this transformation. Policies such as the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme, which has been instrumental in bridging the initial cost gap, and the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), have created a fertile ground for EV adoption.

For the commercial vehicle segment, especially electric buses, the push is even more pronounced. State Transport Undertakings (STUs) across the country are actively replacing their aging diesel eets with electric alternatives to reduce operational costs and meet stringent emission norms. The lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of electric buses, despite a higher upfront cost, is now a well-established fact, making them an economically viable solution for public transport operators.

However, the industry faces challenges, including the need for a robust and widespread charging infrastructure, dependency on global supply chains for battery cells and semiconductors, and the need for continuous technological advancement to improve range and performance.

Industry Developments

The electric bus segment has reached a 12.5% share within the Heavy Passenger Vehicle category, though overall penetration among all bus types remains below 7%. Ambitious government targets combined with rapid improvements in battery technology and charging infrastructure are expected to push e-bus market penetration beyond 70% in multiple applications by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Robust government incentives subsidies from FAME II, central procurement mandates (such as the PM E-Drive and PM e-Bus Sewa Schemes), and state-level policies.

Heightened environmental concerns and national net-zero commitments.

Growing public eet electri cation, especially across Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka, which together account for the highest registrations. Accelerating investments in internal R&D, testing infrastructure, and continuous improvement in plant capacities, now enabling leading manufacturers to deliver several thousand e-buses annually.

Challenges and Risks

Supply chain constraints: While e-bus manufacturing capabilities are expanding, most OEMs still produce fewer than 500 buses per year, compared to 15,000 20,000 per year for diesel buses, underlining the need for further capacity scaling and regulatory support.

Customization requirements: Variability in tender speci cations across states can lead to higher costs and operational complexity, calling for greater standardization.

Charging infrastructure: Urban and intercity operational success remains heavily reliant on synchronous infrastructure expansion and grid preparedness.

Company Performance

The company has expanded its manufacturing capacity in FY25 to address a strong order book, including winning large-scale public tenders in core urban markets. Investments in digital simulation tools, advanced R&D, and integrated testing facilities foster efficiency and product quality, reinforcing leadership in the domain.

Collaborative partnerships with state transport undertakings (STUs) and technology vendors are yielding operational synergies, broader market reach, and faster go-to-market timelines. The recent roll-out of innovative, application-speci c e-bus models tailored for city, intercity, and airport applications strengthens the product portfolio.

Opportunities

Introduction of Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandates could accelerate market expansion and manufacturing growth, aligning incentives with clear sales and operational targets.

Scaling up private sector deployments and tapping into emerging demand for school, staff, and premium intra-city bus services. Expansion of export opportunities, leveraging Indias cost-efficient manufacturing base.

Risks

Dependence on policy continuity and timely disbursement of subsidies may pose revenue volatility.

Macroeconomic uncertainties (input costs, interest rates) and technology risks (battery supply, price swings) could impact margins and planning.

Competitive risks from emerging domestic and international entrants.

Outlook

Indias e-bus market is projected to register a CAGR of about 21.6% through 2035, with projected volumes reaching nearly 9,60,000 units by FY33 as public and private eets accelerate electri cation. The companys strategy of capacity augmentation, technology integration, and proactive engagement with ecosystem stakeholders positions it strongly to capitalize on both immediate and medium-term opportunities.

Key Focus Areas Going Forward

Expand manufacturing footprints and drive economies of scale. Advocate for clearer regulatory frameworks (including ZEV mandates). Invest in product innovation and after-sales support.

Strengthen alliances with ecosystem partners to address supply chain and infrastructure challenges.

Caveats

While industry growth is robust, realization of forecasts depends on policy stability, technological advancements, and the ability of manufacturers to overcome existing supply chain and operational bottlenecks. Any changes in government priorities or global economic shocks could alter projected dynamics.

Cautionary Statement

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report contains forwarding looking statements based upon the data available with the Company, assumptions with regard to global economic conditions, the Government policies etc. The Company cannot guarantee the accuracy of assumptions and perceived performance of the Company in future. Many factors could cause the actual results, performances or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Therefore, it is cautioned that the actual results may materially differ from those expressed or implied in the report.