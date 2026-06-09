Azad India Mobility Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,909.15
|28.1
|4,05,867
|3,590.5
|1.08
|51,557.2
|3,343.15
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
2,964.55
|22.73
|3,68,650.34
|3,737.27
|1.08
|39,554.13
|597.86
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
10,213.3
|29
|2,85,459.53
|2,746.13
|1.47
|15,225.97
|1,251.33
Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
7,053.25
|38.06
|1,93,480.66
|1,236.33
|1.16
|5,788.26
|794.99
TVS Motor Company Ltd
TVSMOTOR
3,321.55
|43.28
|1,57,802.56
|997.7
|0.3
|12,807.63
|236.46
No Record Found
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