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Azad India Mobility Ltd Share Price Live

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103
(-0.96%)
Jun 9, 2026|02:39:00 PM

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Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open103
  • Day's High103
  • 52 Wk High176.8
  • Prev. Close104
  • Day's Low103
  • 52 Wk Low 75.15
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E236.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.95
  • EPS0.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)560.76
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Azad India Mobility Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Automobile

Open

₹103

Prev. Close

₹104

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0

Day's High

₹103

Day's Low

₹103

52 Week's High

₹176.8

52 Week's Low

₹75.15

Book Value

₹23.95

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

560.76

P/E

236.36

EPS

0.44

Divi. Yield

0

Azad India Mobility Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2025

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7 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

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23 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

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17 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

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Azad India Mobility Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Trading Account

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Azad India Mobility Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:32 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Aug-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.52%

Non-Promoter- 48.69%

Institutions: 48.69%

Non-Institutions: 35.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Azad India Mobility Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

40.76

31.13

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.44

11.74

-0.92

-0.83

Net Worth

59.2

42.87

0.08

0.17

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.06

-0.07

-0.12

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.08

-0.1

-0.1

-0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

-0.04

-0.84

-0.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-23.43

-6.71

-7.1

-8.61

EBIT growth

-25.3

4.92

-24.94

16.9

Net profit growth

-25.3

3.98

-26.75

20.87

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2026Mar-2025Mar-2024

Gross Sales

64.94

9.03

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

64.94

9.03

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

1.24

1.03

0.08

Azad India Mobility Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

MARUTI

12,909.15

28.14,05,8673,590.51.0851,557.23,343.15

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

M&M

2,964.55

22.733,68,650.343,737.271.0839,554.13597.86

Bajaj Auto Ltd

BAJAJ-AUTO

10,213.3

292,85,459.532,746.131.4715,225.971,251.33

Eicher Motors Ltd

EICHERMOT

7,053.25

38.061,93,480.661,236.331.165,788.26794.99

TVS Motor Company Ltd

TVSMOTOR

3,321.55

43.281,57,802.56997.70.312,807.63236.46

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Azad India Mobility Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

BUPINDER CHADHA

Executive Director

Charnjit Singh Chadha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sheetal B Nagda

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nitin Atmaram Sarfare

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh Chandra Pareek

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vedant Bhatt

Registered Office

Aurum Platz C S No 406 D Ward,

Pandita Ramabai Marg,

Maharashtra - 400007

Tel: -

Website: http://www.indianbrightsteel.com

Email: indianbrightsteel@gmail.com

Registrar Office

E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,

Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),

Mumbai - 400072

Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

Azad India Mobility Limited, formerly known as Indian Bright Steel Company Limited, was incorporated on 25th August 1960. The name of the Company was changed to Azad India Mobility Limited in May, 202...
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Reports by Azad India Mobility Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Azad India Mobility Ltd share price today?

The Azad India Mobility Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹103 today.

What is the Market Cap of Azad India Mobility Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Azad India Mobility Ltd is ₹560.76 Cr. as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Azad India Mobility Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Azad India Mobility Ltd is 236.36 and 4.34 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Azad India Mobility Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Azad India Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Azad India Mobility Ltd is ₹75.15 and ₹176.8 as of 09 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Azad India Mobility Ltd?

Azad India Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.94%, 3 Years at 67.07%, 1 Year at -32.45%, 6 Month at -28.30%, 3 Month at 28.27% and 1 Month at -5.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Azad India Mobility Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Azad India Mobility Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.53 %
Institutions - 48.70 %
Public - 35.77 %

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