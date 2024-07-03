Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorAutomobile
Open₹103
Prev. Close₹104
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹103
Day's Low₹103
52 Week's High₹176.8
52 Week's Low₹75.15
Book Value₹23.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)560.76
P/E236.36
EPS0.44
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
40.76
31.13
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.44
11.74
-0.92
-0.83
Net Worth
59.2
42.87
0.08
0.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.06
-0.07
-0.12
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.08
-0.1
-0.1
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.04
-0.84
-0.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-23.43
-6.71
-7.1
-8.61
EBIT growth
-25.3
4.92
-24.94
16.9
Net profit growth
-25.3
3.98
-26.75
20.87
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
64.94
9.03
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
64.94
9.03
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
1.24
1.03
0.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
MARUTI
12,909.15
|28.1
|4,05,867
|3,590.5
|1.08
|51,557.2
|3,343.15
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
M&M
2,964.55
|22.73
|3,68,650.34
|3,737.27
|1.08
|39,554.13
|597.86
Bajaj Auto Ltd
BAJAJ-AUTO
10,213.3
|29
|2,85,459.53
|2,746.13
|1.47
|15,225.97
|1,251.33
Eicher Motors Ltd
EICHERMOT
7,053.25
|38.06
|1,93,480.66
|1,236.33
|1.16
|5,788.26
|794.99
TVS Motor Company Ltd
TVSMOTOR
3,321.55
|43.28
|1,57,802.56
|997.7
|0.3
|12,807.63
|236.46
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
BUPINDER CHADHA
Executive Director
Charnjit Singh Chadha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sheetal B Nagda
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nitin Atmaram Sarfare
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh Chandra Pareek
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vedant Bhatt
Aurum Platz C S No 406 D Ward,
Pandita Ramabai Marg,
Maharashtra - 400007
Tel: -
Website: http://www.indianbrightsteel.com
Email: indianbrightsteel@gmail.com
E-2/3 Ansa Indl Est,
Saki Vihar Road, Sakinaka Andheri(E),
Mumbai - 400072
Tel: 91-22-40430200/28470
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
Azad India Mobility Limited, formerly known as Indian Bright Steel Company Limited, was incorporated on 25th August 1960. The name of the Company was changed to Azad India Mobility Limited in May, 202...
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Reports by Azad India Mobility Ltd
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