To,

The Members of Azad India Mobility Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone nancial statements of Azad India Mobility Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2025, the Statement of Pro t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone nancial statements, including a summary of material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone nancial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) speci ed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2025, and its pro t (including other comprehensive income), its cash ows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing speci ed under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the nancial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have ful lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis forour opinion.

Key Audit Matters

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. Other information does not include the standalone nancial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone nancial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone nancial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone nancial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) position, nancial performance including other comprehensive income, cash ows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) speci ed under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal nancial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS nancial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the nancial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys nancial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone nancial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to in uence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these nancial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, speci ed under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control; b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal nancial controls with reference to standalone nancial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management; d. Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signi cant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone nancial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the nancial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the nancial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We Communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signi -cant audit ndings, including any signi cant de ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signi cance in the audit of the standalone Ind AS nancial statements for the nancial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest bene ts of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1) As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure “1”, a statement on the matters speci ed in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2) Further to our comments in Annexure I, as required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit; b) n our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Pro t and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS nancial statements comply with the Accounting Standards speci ed under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended; e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disquali ed as on March 31,2025 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act; f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal nancial controls over nancial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS nancial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure 2” to this report; g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its nancial position; ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year ended 31 March 2025; v. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Bene ciaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries. vi. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis- statement. vii. The company has maintained an adequate audit trail as required by the account rule. The company has used ERP accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. And the company has put restriction where they can track the initiator of the entry and the person who is nalizing the same. And report of the same can be generated from the ERP.

For R. Bhargava & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.: 012788N sd/-

R. Bhargava

Partner

Membership No.: 071637 UDIN: Place: Mumbai Date: 21/05/2025

ANNEXURE "1" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading “Report on other legal and regulatory requirements” of our report of even date to the nancial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2025: 1) PROPERY PLANT AND EQUIPMENT a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets b. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. c. The property, plant and equipment, capital work-in-progress, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets have been physically veri ed by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation. In our opinion, the frequency of physical veri cation programme adopted by the Company, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

d. The Company did not have any Immovable Assets as such clause is not applicable.

2) The management has conducted physical veri cation of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such veri cation by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

3) a) During the year the Company has not provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, rms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. b) During the year the Company has made investments, provided guarantees, provided security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, rms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies, rms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. d) The Company has not granted loans or advances in the nature of loans to companies, rms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. e) There were no loans or advance in the nature of loan granted to companies, rms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, rms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4) The Company has not advanced any loans, guarantees or security to any entity covered by the provisions of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company in respect of section 185 and section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013, pertaining to these transactions. The Company7 has made investment in the Subsidiary Company and respect of investments made, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made in the subsidiary prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

5) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public in terms of directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and provisions of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year.

6) As informed to us, Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Accounting Records) Rules, 2011 prescribed by the Central Government u/s 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 since the company is registered under MSME Act.

7) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Income-Tax and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

According to the i nformation and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transaction which was not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income by the Company during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

9) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company taken interest free unsecured loan from director has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest is not applicable being interest free loan.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or nancial institution or any other lender.

(c ) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loans during the year except unsecured loans of Rs.200 lakhs obtained during the year which was utilized for the purpose for which it was obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes and hence clause 3 (ix) (d) is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not raised funds by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments), rights issue, or term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(a) and 3(ix)(c) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company. However, the Company has made a preferential allotment of 50,00,000 equity shares amounting to 38.00 crores and has also converted 60,50,000 warrants into equity shares upon receipt of the balance consideration amounting to 37.26 crores during the year. The preferential allotment and conversion of warrants were made in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant regulations.

11) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of representation of the management which we have relied upon, no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 has been led by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government as and when due.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of representation of the management which we have relied upon, there are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the company.

12) The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), 3(xii)(b), 3(xii)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”), for transactions with Related Parties. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the nancial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards It is informed that company takes approval of Audit Committee and Board of Directors for Related Party transactions during the year.

14) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit report of the Company issued till date of the Audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

15) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16) The provisions of the section 45 -IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi) (a), 3 (xvi) (b), 3 (xvi) (c),of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as de ned in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17) The cash losses during the under review were of Rs.7.13 Lacs (Previous year 121.20 lacs).

18) There was no change in the auditors during the under review and accordingly reporting ander clause3(xvii) of the order is not required. 19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the nancial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of nancial assets and payment of nancial liabilities, other information accompanying the nancial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions ,we believe that material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause (xvi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

21) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the company is not liable to contribute towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) as speci ed in Section 135 of the Companies Act Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a), 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For R. Bhargava & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.: 012788N sd/-

R. Bhargava

Partner

Membership No.: 071637 UDIN: Place: Mumbai Date: 21/05/2025

ANNEXURE "2" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF Azad India Mobility Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal nancial controls over nancial reporting of Azad India Mobility Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the nancial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal nancial controls based on the internal control over nancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal nancial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the adherence to compan orderly and ys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable nancial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal nancial controls over nancial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal nancial controls, and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal nancial controls over nancial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal nancial controls system over nancial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal nancial controls over nancial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal nancial controls over nancial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal nancial controls system over nancial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal nancial control over nancial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of nancial reporting and the preparation of nancial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal nancial control over nancial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly re ect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of nancial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the nancial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal nancial controls over nancial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal nancial controls over nancial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal nancial control over nancial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal nancial controls system over nancial reporting and such internal nancial controls over nancial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2025, based on the internal control over nancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For R. Bhargava & Associates

Chartered Accountants

FRN: 012788N sd/-

R. Bhargava

Partner M. No. 071637

UDIN:

Place: Mumbai Date: 21/05/2025