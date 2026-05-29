Board Meeting 29 May 2026 23 May 2026

Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Accounts (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 2026.

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2026 28 Jan 2026

Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31, 2025. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.02.2026)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2025 3 Nov 2025

Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday , 11th November,2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2025 26 Sep 2025

Approval of Lease Deed to be entered with Azad Coach Builders Private Ltd to take on lease Land, Plant and Machinery.

Board Meeting 25 Aug 2025 25 Aug 2025

Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Warrants

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2025 31 Jul 2025

Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Quarterly Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Unaudited Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07.08.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Jun 2025 10 Jun 2025