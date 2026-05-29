|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2026
|23 May 2026
|Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Accounts (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 2026.
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2026
|28 Jan 2026
|Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31, 2025. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.02.2026)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2025
|3 Nov 2025
|Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday , 11th November,2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)
|Board Meeting
|26 Sep 2025
|26 Sep 2025
|Approval of Lease Deed to be entered with Azad Coach Builders Private Ltd to take on lease Land, Plant and Machinery.
|Board Meeting
|25 Aug 2025
|25 Aug 2025
|Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Warrants
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2025
|31 Jul 2025
|Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Quarterly Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Unaudited Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07.08.2025)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jun 2025
|10 Jun 2025
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.
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