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Azad India Mobility Ltd Board Meeting

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104
(-0.19%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Indian Bright St CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting29 May 202623 May 2026
Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Accounts (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 2026.
Board Meeting6 Feb 202628 Jan 2026
Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the company along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31 2025. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for Quarter And Nine Months Ended On December 31, 2025. Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:06.02.2026)
Board Meeting11 Nov 20253 Nov 2025
Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday , 11th November,2025. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 11/11/2025)
Board Meeting26 Sep 202526 Sep 2025
Approval of Lease Deed to be entered with Azad Coach Builders Private Ltd to take on lease Land, Plant and Machinery.
Board Meeting25 Aug 202525 Aug 2025
Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to conversion of Warrants
Board Meeting7 Aug 202531 Jul 2025
Azad India Mobility Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Quarterly Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2025. Unaudited Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07.08.2025)
Board Meeting10 Jun 202510 Jun 2025
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

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