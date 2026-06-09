Azad India Mobility Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
40.76
31.13
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
18.44
11.74
-0.92
-0.83
Net Worth
59.2
42.87
0.08
0.17
Minority Interest
Debt
2
0
0.08
0.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
61.2
42.87
0.16
0.25
Fixed Assets
3.24
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.6
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.2
0
0
0
Networking Capital
53.73
-0.06
0
-0.02
Inventories
17.64
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.98
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
38.23
0
0
0
Sundry Creditors
-1.73
-0.02
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.39
-0.04
0
-0.01
Cash
1.42
42.93
0.16
0.26
Total Assets
61.19
42.87
0.16
0.24
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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