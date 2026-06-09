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Azad India Mobility Ltd Balance Sheet

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102.05
(-1.88%)
Jun 9, 2026|08:19:00 PM

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FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

40.76

31.13

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

18.44

11.74

-0.92

-0.83

Net Worth

59.2

42.87

0.08

0.17

Minority Interest

Debt

2

0

0.08

0.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

61.2

42.87

0.16

0.25

Fixed Assets

3.24

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.6

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.2

0

0

0

Networking Capital

53.73

-0.06

0

-0.02

Inventories

17.64

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.98

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

38.23

0

0

0

Sundry Creditors

-1.73

-0.02

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.39

-0.04

0

-0.01

Cash

1.42

42.93

0.16

0.26

Total Assets

61.19

42.87

0.16

0.24

Indian Bright St : related Articles

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