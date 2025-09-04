Unaudited Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2025. Intimation of the upcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.09.2025) Proceeding of the 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement dated on 26/09/2025) Scrutinzers Consolidated Report for 64th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2025)