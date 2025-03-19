Notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting 1st Corrigendum (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 19.03.2025) Outcome of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, April 09, 2025. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/04/2025) Scrutinizers Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, April 09, 2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.04.2025)