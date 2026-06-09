Befound Movement Limited Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.13
-1.17
-1.21
-0.74
Net Worth
-0.13
-0.17
-0.21
0.26
Minority Interest
Debt
1.42
1.02
0.88
0.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0.02
0
0
Total Liabilities
1.31
0.87
0.67
0.53
Fixed Assets
0.09
0.1
0.11
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
1.2
0.76
0.53
0.45
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.15
0.79
0.43
0.44
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.16
0.14
0.11
0.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.08
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.17
-0.01
-0.07
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.03
Total Assets
1.3
0.87
0.68
0.53
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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