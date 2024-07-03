Invest wise with Expert advice
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No Record Found
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹3.99
Prev. Close₹4.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹3.99
Day's Low₹3.99
52 Week's High₹6.81
52 Week's Low₹2.7
Book Value₹-0.12
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.99
P/E399
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
1
1
1
1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.13
-1.17
-1.21
-0.74
Net Worth
-0.13
-0.17
-0.21
0.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.27
-0.23
0.25
0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
100.35
|0
|1,05,959.32
|402.97
|0
|1,580.51
|56.41
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,578.3
|0
|54,469.46
|10.17
|0
|17
|195.55
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
103.4
|43.45
|27,918
|220.06
|0.99
|3,913.75
|10.53
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd
CMPDI
234.55
|27.31
|16,746.87
|187.82
|0
|826.88
|31.97
International Gemological Institute Limited
IGIL
365.1
|27.1
|15,778.15
|174.23
|0
|296.28
|59.95
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO
Rajesh Balbir Kapoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Neha Badlani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Devdas Sunder Shanti
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ganesh Bhagwan Badgujar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swarnlata Jain
Additional Director
Sakshi Dubey
Unit 5B Level 5 RDB Boulevard,
Plot K1 Sector V Block EP & GP,
West Bengal - 700091
Tel: -
Website: http://www.regencytrust.co.in
Email: rtltd2011@gmail.com
9 ShivShakti Indl Es,
J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai - 400 011
Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301
Website: www.purvashare.com
Email: support@purvashare.com
Summary
Befound Movement Limited, initially known as Regency Trust Limited was incorporated on September 02, 1988. The name of the Company was changed from Regency Trust Limited to Befound Movement Limited vi...
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Reports by Befound Movement Limited
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
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+91 9892691696
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