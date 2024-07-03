iifl-logo

Befound Movement Limited Share Price Live

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
3.99
(-5.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Equities

Futures

Option

No Chart Data Available

  • Open3.99
  • Day's High3.99
  • 52 Wk High6.81
  • Prev. Close4.2
  • Day's Low3.99
  • 52 Wk Low 2.7
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E399
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-0.12
  • EPS0.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.99
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Befound Movement Limited KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹3.99

Prev. Close

₹4.2

Turnover(Lac.)

₹0.05

Day's High

₹3.99

Day's Low

₹3.99

52 Week's High

₹6.81

52 Week's Low

₹2.7

Book Value

₹-0.12

Face Value

₹1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.99

P/E

399

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Befound Movement Limited Corporate Action

26 Aug 2025

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2025

arrow

1 Sep 2025

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 May 2026

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jun 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Befound Movement Limited NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Befound Movement Limited SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jun, 2026|09:32 AM
Mar-2026Dec-2025Sep-2025Jun-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.82%

Institutions: 2.81%

Non-Institutions: 97.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Befound Movement Limited FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

1

1

1

1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.13

-1.17

-1.21

-0.74

Net Worth

-0.13

-0.17

-0.21

0.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.27

-0.23

0.25

0.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

Befound Movement Limited Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

100.35

01,05,959.32402.9701,580.5156.41

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,578.3

054,469.4610.17017195.55

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

103.4

43.4527,918220.060.993,913.7510.53

Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd

CMPDI

234.55

27.3116,746.87187.820826.8831.97

International Gemological Institute Limited

IGIL

365.1

27.115,778.15174.230296.2859.95

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Befound Movement Limited

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director / Managing Director / CFO

Rajesh Balbir Kapoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Neha Badlani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Devdas Sunder Shanti

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ganesh Bhagwan Badgujar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swarnlata Jain

Additional Director

Sakshi Dubey

Registered Office

Unit 5B Level 5 RDB Boulevard,

Plot K1 Sector V Block EP & GP,

West Bengal - 700091

Tel: -

Website: http://www.regencytrust.co.in

Email: rtltd2011@gmail.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 022- 23016761 / 2301

Website: www.purvashare.com

Email: support@purvashare.com

Summary

Befound Movement Limited, initially known as Regency Trust Limited was incorporated on September 02, 1988. The name of the Company was changed from Regency Trust Limited to Befound Movement Limited vi...
Read More

Reports by Befound Movement Limited

Company FAQs

What is the Befound Movement Limited share price today?

The Befound Movement Limited shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Befound Movement Limited?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Befound Movement Limited is ₹3.99 Cr. as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Befound Movement Limited?

The PE and PB ratios of Befound Movement Limited is 399 and -33.25 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Befound Movement Limited?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Befound Movement Limited stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Befound Movement Limited is ₹2.7 and ₹6.81 as of 08 Jun ‘26

What is the CAGR of Befound Movement Limited?

Befound Movement Limited's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.20%, 3 Years at 20.51%, 1 Year at 4.72%, 6 Month at -24.00%, 3 Month at 34.80% and 1 Month at 6.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Befound Movement Limited?

The shareholding pattern of Befound Movement Limited is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 2.81 %
Public - 97.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Befound Movement Limited

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.