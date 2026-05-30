Board Meeting 30 May 2026 25 May 2026

Befound Movement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting

Board Meeting 23 May 2026 23 May 2026

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2026 26 Mar 2026

Befound Movement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Sakshi Dubey (DIN: 11632384) as an Additional Non- Executive Women Independent Director Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.03.2026) Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2026)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2026 2 Feb 2026

Befound Movement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2025 5 Nov 2025

Befound Movement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter ended September 30 2025 Unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Aug 2025 19 Aug 2025

Befound Movement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve Directors Report Corporate Governance Report as well as Management Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended March 31 2025; 2. Approval of Related Party Transaction for the financial year 2025-26; 3. To Approve notice for calling of Annual General Meeting; 4. To fix the dates of Book Closure for Annual General Meeting; 5. To decide the time venue and date of Annual General Meeting; 6. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the process of Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2025)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2025 1 Aug 2025