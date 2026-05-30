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Befound Movement Limited Board Meeting

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3.99
(-5.00%)
Jun 8, 2026|05:30:00 AM

Regency Trust CORPORATE ACTIONS

09/06/2025calendar-icon
09/06/2026calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting30 May 202625 May 2026
Befound Movement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2026 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of board meeting
Board Meeting23 May 202623 May 2026
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting27 Mar 202626 Mar 2026
Befound Movement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2026 inter alia to consider and approve the appointment of Ms. Sakshi Dubey (DIN: 11632384) as an Additional Non- Executive Women Independent Director Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.03.2026) Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2026)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20262 Feb 2026
Befound Movement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2026 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Unaudited financial result for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2026)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20255 Nov 2025
Befound Movement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for the quarter ended September 30 2025 Unaudited financial result for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2025)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202519 Aug 2025
Befound Movement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To approve Directors Report Corporate Governance Report as well as Management Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended March 31 2025; 2. Approval of Related Party Transaction for the financial year 2025-26; 3. To Approve notice for calling of Annual General Meeting; 4. To fix the dates of Book Closure for Annual General Meeting; 5. To decide the time venue and date of Annual General Meeting; 6. Appointment of Scrutinizer for the process of Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 26/08/2025)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20251 Aug 2025
Befound Movement Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2025 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flow. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:12.08.2025)

Regency Trust: Related News

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