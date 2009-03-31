Bellary Steels & Alloys Ltd liquidated Management Discussions

Bellary Steels & Alloys Ltd liquidated Share Price Management Discussions
BELLARY STEELS AND ALLOYS LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Management discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results
and operations of the Company for the period under review as required
under Clause 49 of the listing agreement
(i) FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:
The Companys financial operation has been already impacted due to non
availability of working capital. There is 20.83% negative growth in the
turnover compared to the previous year. The Company has to provide
interest on the term loans and working capital loans on accrual basis as
per the Accounting Standard. The net loss has been arrived after charging
interest on term loans and working capital loans.
(ii) OUTLOOK:
Economic and Financial health of the country is strong in spite of global
recession, which encourages infrastructure development. Special stress has
been laid by the union Government on rural and semi rural infrastructure
development. Steel is the major component required to support all
infrastructure developments. The Company has taken up suitable steps to
improve the production within the limited resources available and expects
to reach higher turnover and profitability. The Company is also
anticipating allotments of captive mines from Government of Karnataka to
meet Iron ore requirements to Sponge Iron unit.
(iii) OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS AND RISKS:
There is continuous demand for Steel and steel products to meet the
industrial growth in and around Bellary as well as in Karnataka. Main
threats are from the unorganised small sponge iron units as also
volatility in commodity prices - raw materials prices - Iron ore and coal.
(iv) INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND RISK MANAGEMENT:
Your company engaged the services of an independent agency to carry out
internal audit of the company. The Audit Committee of the Board approves
the Audit plan as per the Listing Agreement in consultation wifh the
Internal Auditors, the Statutory Auditors and the operative management.
The findings of the Internal Auditors are placed before the Audit
Committee for review. The process not only seeks to ensure the reliability
of control systems and compliance with laws and regulations but also
covers resources; utilization and system efficacy.
Risk Management is an integral part of the business process. With the help
of experts, the Company mapped the risks at the business processes and
enterprise levels and evolved a risk management framework.
HUMAN RESOURCE:
Your company attaches considerable importance to Human Resource
Development (HRD) and harmonious industrial relations. The management is
continuously working on the development of human capital, vital in an ever
changing business environment towards achieving the goals and realizing
the Vision of the Company. Number of Employees on the rolls of the Company
as on 31.03.2009 is 224.