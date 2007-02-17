Bench Mark Infotech Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2026
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.11
0.11
0.11
0.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.44
16.23
10.4
7.1
Net Worth
26.55
16.34
10.51
7.21
Minority Interest
Debt
2.7
0.78
1.41
4.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.25
17.12
11.92
11.48
Fixed Assets
0.94
0.16
0.2
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.74
0.74
0.74
0.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.24
0.98
0.74
0
Networking Capital
19.88
3.08
3.44
3.09
Inventories
1.07
0.4
0.22
0.17
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
54.98
37.96
25.59
19.01
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
8.63
8.01
5.04
4.6
Sundry Creditors
-34.48
-35.25
-19.7
-14.09
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.32
-8.03
-7.71
-6.6
Cash
6.47
12.15
6.79
7.44
Total Assets
29.27
17.11
11.91
11.48
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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