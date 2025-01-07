iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharti Airtel Ltd Bonus

1,627.5
(-0.17%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

Bharti Airtel CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

Bharti Airtel: Related News

Bharti Airtel to offload entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks

Bharti Airtel to offload entire 50% stake in Firefly Networks

7 Jan 2025|09:15 AM

The ₹45 Million acquisition is scheduled to close within 30 business days, provided closing conditions are met.

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

Top Stocks for Today - 07th January 2024

7 Jan 2025|07:28 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: ICICI Prudential, Caplin Point, Ashoka Buildcon, etc.

Airtel prepays ₹3,626 Crore spectrum dues to DoT

Airtel prepays ₹3,626 Crore spectrum dues to DoT

20 Dec 2024|07:23 AM

According to persons familiar with the situation, the majority of the funds for the most recent spectrum prepayment tranche came from Airtel's own cash flows.

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

Top Stocks for today - 20th December 2024

20 Dec 2024|07:22 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, etc.

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

Bajaj Holdings Boosts Stakes in TCS, Mphasis, and Bharti Airtel

30 Nov 2024|11:14 PM

The company acquired TCS shares worth ₹8.52 crore, which brought the new stake at 0.0006%.

Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

Airtel Surpasses Jio and Vi in Q2 Revenue Share Gains

22 Nov 2024|12:12 PM

According to corporate data, Jio and Vi's RMS levels fell by 45 basis points (bps) to 43.5% and 16%, respectively

Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

Private Telco Subscriber Base Shrinks

21 Nov 2024|02:44 PM

Early in July, the three private telecoms increased their mobile prices by 1–25%, and since then, their user bases have been declining.

Bharti Global acquires 24.5% stake in BT Group

Bharti Global acquires 24.5% stake in BT Group

19 Nov 2024|01:35 PM

Bharti, which owns India's second largest telecom business, Airtel, is now the dominant stakeholder.

Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit jumps to ₹3,593 Crore on ARPU lift

Bharti Airtel Q2 net profit jumps to ₹3,593 Crore on ARPU lift

29 Oct 2024|09:39 AM

Airtel Business reported a 10.7% year-on-year revenue increase, demonstrating excellent performance in its domestic portfolio.

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

Top stocks for today - 29th October 2024

29 Oct 2024|08:43 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement: Bharti Airtel, Federal Bank, Indraprastha Gas, etc.

