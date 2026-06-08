To the Members of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025, and total comprehensive income (comprising of profit and other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year then ended.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessment of Provision for warranty costs (Refer to Note 34 to the financial statements) We performed procedures including the following: The Company provides warranty on sale of air conditioners and refrigerators to customers and recognizes provision for expected costs to fulfil the warranty obligation over the period of the warranty which ranges between 1 to 10 years. In accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 37 – Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets, the provision towards warranty obligation is estimated by the Company, primarily considering factors such as historical trend, average historical failure rate, estimation of expected pattern of future claims and estimated replacement cost. Understood, evaluated and tested the design and operating effectiveness of the controls over estimation of provision for warranty costs and related disclosures. In the case of certain components covered under warranty, managements internal technical experts are involved in the estimation of the probable outflow during the period of warranty. Understood the warranty terms offered by the Company on sale of products. The estimation of warranty costs involves significant management judgements and estimates as described above, and the amount is significant to the financial statements. Assessed the effectiveness of managements estimation process by performing a look-back analysis for warranty costs accruals made in prior years. Accordingly, this has been considered as a key audit matter. Evaluated the method used by management in making the accounting estimate by verifying various input factors such average historical failure rate, estimation of expected pattern of future claims and estimated replacement cost and carrying out discussions with managements internal technical experts. Verified the computation of provision for warranty costs including testing of completeness, arithmetical accuracy and validity of the data used in the warranty calculations. Verified the computation for determining the present value in the case of warranty for periods exceeding one year including assessment of assumptions involved in the computation. Verified the adequacy of the disclosures in the financial statements. Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessment of recoverability of Deferred Tax Assets (net) (Refer Note 9 to the financial statements.) We performed procedures including the following: The Company has recognised deferred tax assets (net) amounting to Rs. 470.9 million as at March 31, 2025 on unabsorbed depreciation and other temporary differences. Obtained an understanding, evaluated and tested the design and operating effectiveness of relevant controls relating to recognition and assessment of recoverability of deferred tax assets. The deferred tax assets are recognised as it is considered recoverable based on the Companys projected future taxable income, in accordance with Indian Accounting Standard 12 - ‘Income Taxes. Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys accounting policy in respect of recognizing deferred tax assets on business losses, unabsorbed depreciation and other temporary differences. We have considered this as a key audit matter due to uncertainties and significant judgment required by the Management in preparation of projected future taxable income considering the future business plan and underlying assumptions such as sales growth rate, estimate of gross margin, etc. Verified the calculation of net deferred tax asset recognised as at the year-end. Evaluated the judgements and assumptions made by the Management in determining the projected future taxable income for reasonableness. Checked the mathematical accuracy of the underlying calculations of the projections. Performed sensitivity analyses on the projected future taxable profits by varying key assumptions, within reasonably foreseeable range. Reviewed the adequacy of disclosures made in the financial statements with regard to deferred taxes

Other Information

5. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report 2024-25 (but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon), which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, and the additional information excluding those referred above that would be included in the Annual Report, which is expected to be made available to us after that date.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information that we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the additional information excluding those referred above that would be included in the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the financial statements

6. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

7. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

8. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

9. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. 10. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

11. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

12. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

13. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

14. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except that the backup of books of account and other books and papers maintained in electronic mode in respect of two applications, wherein, in respect of one application, back up has not been maintained on servers physically located in India during the period April 01, 2024 to May 17, 2024 and in respect of the other application, back up has not been maintained on a daily basis on servers physically located in India during the period April 01, 2024 to March 23, 2025. Also, refer the matters stated in paragraph 15(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 15(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 15(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements – Refer Note 22 and Note 32(a) to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 42(g) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 42(g) to the financial statements);

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 42(g) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 42(g) to the financial statements); and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. As stated in Note 37 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility that has been operated during the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except for certain information or data recorded in the software for which the audit trail (edit log) facility has been enabled from November 20, 2024. During the course of performing our procedures, other than the aforesaid instances of audit trail not enabled / maintained where the question of our commenting does not arise, we did not notice any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Further, the audit trail, to the extent maintained in the prior year, has been preserved by the Company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

16. Except for managerial remuneration aggregating to Rs. 12.2 million, the managerial remuneration paid/ provided for by the Company is in accordance with the requisite approvals as mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act. As stated in the Note 38 to the financial Statements, the amount paid/ provided by the Company is subject to the approval of shareholders by way of special resolution in the ensuing annual general meeting as required by Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 304026E/E-300009 Devang Mehta Partner Place: Kadi, Gujarat Membership Number: 118785 Date: May 20, 2025 UDIN: 25118785BMLBHV9451

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 15(g) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2025

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting ("the Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

6. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

For Price Waterhouse & Co Chartered Accountants LLP Firm Registration Number: 304026E/E-300009 Devang Mehta Partner Place: Kadi, Gujarat Membership Number: 118785 Date: May 20, 2025 UDIN: 25118785BMLBHV9451

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 14 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited on the financial statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2025

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and furnished by the Company, and the books of account and records examined by us during the course of our audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. (a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation, of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment of the Company have been physically verified by the Management during the year. The discrepancies noticed on such verification were not material and have been properly dealt with in the books of account. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), as disclosed in Note 3 – Property, Plant and Equipment and Note 6 – Investment Properties to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the following:

property carrying value (Rs. In Million) the name of promoter, director or their relative or employee - indicate range, where appropriate name of the Company Factory Land (portion of land admeasuring 981 sq. mts.) 2.6 Laxmiben Maheshbhai Desai, Namrata Maheshbhai Desai, Neel Maheshbhai Desai, Nupur Maheshbhai Desai, Nachiket Maheshbhai Desai No December 2008 As per the information and explanation provided by the management, the erstwhile owners of the property has filed a case challenging old sale deed. The matter is under adjudication before the District Court, Mehsana. Factory Land (portion of land admeasuring 6,763 sq. mts.) 14.2 Hitachi Home & Life Solutions India Ltd. (erstwhile name of the Company) No August 2009 The property was acquired before the name change of the Company. As per the information and explanation provided by the Management, the Company had filed an application with concerned government authority for name change. Office Building 5.9 Hitachi Home & Life Solutions India Ltd. (erstwhile name of the Company) No March 2016 As per the information and explanation provided by the Management, the property was acquired before the name change of the Company.

(d) The Company has chosen cost model for its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Intangible Assets. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or Intangible Assets does not arise.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in the financial statements does not arise.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory excluding stocks with third parties has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the Management during the year and, in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by Management is appropriate. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records were not 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and accordingly, the question of our commenting on whether the quarterly returns or statements are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the Company does not arise. iii. (a) The Company has granted unsecured loans to 1 employee during the year. The Company has not made investments in, nor granted any other loans or advances in nature of loans, secured or unsecured, or provided any guarantees or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year. The aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates are as per the table given below:

Particulars Loans (Rs. in Million) Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year - Others 0.1 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of the above case - Others 0.0*

* Amount below the rounding off norms applied by the Company. [Also, refer Notes 8(a) and 13(d) to the financial statements.]

(b) In respect of the aforesaid loan, the terms and conditions under which such loan was granted is not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest as applicable.

(d) In respect of the loans, there is no amount which is overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans or advances in nature of loans which have fallen due during the year and were renewed or extended. Further, no fresh loans were granted to same parties to settle the existing overdue loans or advances in nature of loan.

(f) There were no loans or advances in nature of loans which were granted during the year, including to promoters or related parties that were repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. Therefore, the reporting under clause 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits referred in Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of income tax and goods and services tax, though there has been a slight delay in a few cases, and is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Also, refer Note 32(b) to the financial statements regarding managements assessment on certain matters relating to provident fund. However, there are no arrears of statutory dues outstanding as at March 31, 2025, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) as at March 31, 2025 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Gross Amount (Rs. in million) Amount paid under protest (Rs. in million) Net unpaid amount (Rs. in million) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise duty including interest and penalty as applicable 2.1 0.1 2.0 FY 2008-09, FY 2010-11 and FY 2012-13 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Sales Tax Acts (Central & States) Sales Tax/Value added tax including interest and penalty as applicable 367.5 - 367.5 FY 2007-08 to 2013-14 Honble High Court of Jammu and Kashmir 85.6 18.4 67.2 FY 2007-08 to 2012-13, FY 2014-15 and FY 2015-16 Appellate Tribunal 602.7 6.6 596.1 FY 2007-08 to 2017-18 Upto Commissioner (Appeals) The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax including interest and penalty as applicable 93.1 11.6 81.5 FY 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2009-10 to 2014-15 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal 7.7 0.4 7.4 FY 2016-17 and 2017-18 Commissioner (Appeals) Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 Goods and Service Tax including interest and penalty as applicable 0.7 0.7 - FY 2018-19 Joint Commissioner - Goods & Service Tax 578.1 32.2 545.9 FY 2017-18 to 2020-21 Commissioner (Appeals) - Goods & Service Tax 16.3 - 16.3 FY 2020-21 Assessing Officer - Goods & Service Tax The Customs Act, 1962 Custom duty including interest and penalty as applicable 234.9 17.6 217.3 June 2021 to March 2023 The Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax demand including interest and penalty as applicable 61.3 6.4 54.9 AY 2006-07 and 2008-09 to 2010-11 Honble High Court of Gujarat 204.5 65.0 139.5 AY 2003-04 to 2006-07, 2009- 10, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2016- 17 to 2018-19, 2020-21 and 2022-23 Upto Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

viii. There are no transactions previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) As the Company did not have any loans or other borrowings from any lender during the year, the reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared Wilful Defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not obtained any term loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised funds on short-term basis. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company did not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, the Company has received whistle-blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting under this clause. As explained by the management, there were certain complaints in respect of which investigations are ongoing as on the date of our report and our consideration of the complaints having any bearing on our audit is based on the information furnished to us by the management.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, the reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures" specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. In our opinion, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting on compliance with the provisions of Section 192 of the Act under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) In our opinion, the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CICs, which are part of the Group. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and had incurred cash losses of Rs. 507.0 million in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. The Company was not required to spend any amount during the year for Corporate Social Responsibility under Section 135(5) and 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly, there is no amount unspent as at March 31, 2025 and the reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. xxi. The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.