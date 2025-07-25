Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
LG Electronics India Ltd
LGEINDIA
1,519.9
|61.2
|1,03,142.86
|692.73
|0
|8,053.55
|112.93
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,140.3
|41.94
|71,554.32
|734.24
|0.88
|6,687.68
|151.07
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
11,392
|91.71
|69,646.2
|77.9
|0.09
|861.32
|530.24
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,276.2
|119.45
|42,250.67
|82.2
|0.31
|3,739.65
|240.69
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
1,552.2
|77.4
|31,924.78
|162.93
|0.55
|3,862.88
|148.83
EBITDA came in at ₹36.8 crore. This is marking a 34.3% drop from the year-ago period.
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