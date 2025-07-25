Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
27.19
27.19
27.19
27.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
613.79
555.78
631.98
712.68
Net Worth
640.98
582.97
659.17
739.87
Minority Interest
Debt
42.04
48.08
193.02
112.46
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.86
3.41
5.24
4.65
Total Liabilities
685.88
634.46
857.43
856.98
Fixed Assets
342.34
380.73
393.82
399.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
49.95
71.34
47.51
20.87
Networking Capital
156.16
110.46
393.98
405.54
Inventories
773.11
656.05
868.55
821.84
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
419.53
378.83
321.18
411.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
79.67
101.75
140.65
113.98
Sundry Creditors
-846.7
-791.34
-707.39
-724.25
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-269.45
-234.83
-229.01
-217.33
Cash
137.43
71.93
22.12
30.67
Total Assets
685.88
634.46
857.43
856.98
EBITDA came in at ₹36.8 crore. This is marking a 34.3% drop from the year-ago period.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
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